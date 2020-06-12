/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:58 PM
62 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Calera, AL
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
149 Ashby Street
149 Ashby Street, Calera, AL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
4878 Stonecreek Way
4878 Stonecreek Way, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1314 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease.This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
780 The Heights Lane
780 The Heights Ln, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1209 sqft
780 The Heights Lane Available 07/01/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 1st! This warm an inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functioning floor plan to the small
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
201 Hampton Dr
201 Hampton Lane, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1172 sqft
3 Beds & 2 Baths House / Pet-Friendly*/ No Section 8 - The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher Microwave This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the kitchen,
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
118 Cove Landing
118 Cove Landing, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
Cute Garden Home in Calera - Property Id: 273544 Cute Garden home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. About 1200 sq feet. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273544 Property Id 273544 (RLNE5757011)
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
100 Rosegate Drive
100 Rosegate Drive, Calera, AL
HALF OFF OF FIRST MONTHS RENT!!!! Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home! Calera Schools! Available June 5. - Newly remodeled 4BR/2.5BA home. The home has new carpet throughout with laminate flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
672 The Heights Ln
672 The Heights Lane, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1397 sqft
672 The Heights Lane - Welcome home to 672 The Heights Lane! This is a newly constructed 3BR/2.5BA in Calera.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
668 The Heights Ln
668 The Heights Lane, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1392 sqft
PENDING APPLICATION!! - Welcome home to 668 The Heights Lane! This is a newly constructed 3BR/2.5BA in Calera.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
664 The Heights Lane
664 The Heights Lane, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1397 sqft
664 The Heights Lane - Welcome home to 664 The Heights Lane! This is a newly constructed 3BR/2.5BA in Calera.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
542 The Heights Lane
542 The Heights Lane, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
542 The Heights Lane Available 07/14/20 Townhome for rent in Calera! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Town Home for rent in a great location in Calera! This great location offers easy access to Interstate 65, shopping, restaurants and just
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
229 Union Station Drive
229 Union Station Drive, Calera, AL
229 Union Station Drive Available 06/18/20 Spacious Home for Rent in Calera...
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
602 The Heights Lane
602 The Heights Lane, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
602 The Heights Lane Available 08/05/20 Home in Calera...
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
560 Union Station Place
560 Union Station Place, Calera, AL
560 Union Station Place Available 07/21/20 Home for rent in Calera!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
121 Waterford Lake Drive
121 Waterford Lake Drive, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
Home in Calera!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! Deposit Pending!!! - Beautiful end unit townhome for rent in Waterford subdivision of Calera. Floorplan is open, with living room, dining room, open kitchen, and three bedrooms, two baths.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4121 Smokey Road
4121 Smokey Rd, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
FOR RENT - No Pets Allowed (RLNE2369573)
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
161 Old Ivy Road
161 Old Ivy Road, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1412 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
203 Greenwood Circle
203 Greenwood Cir, Calera, AL
RENT WITH NO SECURITY DEPOSIT (Conditions May Apply) Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included - Utilities not included - No
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
397 Camden Cove Circle
397 Camden Cove Circle, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1374 sqft
The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher Washer & Dryer This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas, carpet in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the kitchen, and tile in
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
352 Union Station Way
352 Union Station Way, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1421 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29 This home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. It features a large family room, nice size bedrooms with large closets, and bonus room with hardwood.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
216 Saratoga Lane
216 Saratoga Ln, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1198 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 9
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
1203 Village Trail
1203 Village Trail, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1302 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off your first full month's rent OR evenly split over the lease terms, IF leased and moved in before May 3rd! Come view this beautiful home in the Waterford neighborhood of Calera! It has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and plenty
1 of 8
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
446 Marsh Circle
446 Marsh Circle, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1360 sqft
What a home! This is a 3 bedroom and 2 bath home located in Calera! Home is located in a cul-de-sac and has been perfected with updated finishes throughout the home! Home has garage and fenced in backyard! This home will not last long so schedule
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:31pm
1 Unit Available
652 The Heights Lane
652 The Heights Lane, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1307 sqft
You will love this New Build! This 3-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse gives you an open concept, and a modern kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher. A master bedroom with its own ensuite and a walk-in closet.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:31pm
1 Unit Available
680 The Heights Lane
680 The Heights Lane, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1397 sqft
Relax and enjoy this Charming Townhome located in Townside Square in Calera This home features a generous amount of space waiting on you to call home. The home has 3 bdrm 2.5 bath, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer Connections.
