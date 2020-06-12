35 Apartments for rent in Calera, AL with balcony
1 of 8
1 of 11
1 of 29
1 of 23
1 of 24
1 of 11
1 of 17
1 of 18
1 of 15
1 of 10
1 of 10
1 of 13
1 of 8
1 of 17
1 of 17
1 of 9
1 of 43
1 of 17
1 of 33
1 of 1
1 of 8
1 of 8
1 of 13
1 of 14
With the large number of limestone deposits in the area, one might think that a city like Calera, Alabama, should have the stone at least mentioned in its name somewhere. That would be right. Calera is actually derived from the Spanish word for "the deposits."
With a violent crime rate nearly two and a half times lower than the rest of Alabama, Calera appears to be a safe haven within a state that traditionally has higher crime rates than America overall. This is obviously a huge draw for many people, but no one really knew just how big of a draw until 2010. Between the turn of the new millennium and 2010, Calera became the quickest growing city in all of Alabama. A quadrupled population increase can understandably garner that title. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Calera renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.