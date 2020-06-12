Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:27 PM

35 Apartments for rent in Calera, AL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
352 Union Station Way
352 Union Station Way, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1421 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29 This home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. It features a large family room, nice size bedrooms with large closets, and bonus room with hardwood.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
116 DAVENTRY DR
116 Daventry Drive, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Daventry Subdivision in Calera, AL. Conveniently located approximately 1 mile to I-65, and 6 miles from Alabaster Colonial shopping mall. Subdivision has own private community pool that’s perfect for family and kids.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
100 Rosegate Drive
100 Rosegate Drive, Calera, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2211 sqft
HALF OFF OF FIRST MONTHS RENT!!!! Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home! Calera Schools! Available June 5. - Newly remodeled 4BR/2.5BA home. The home has new carpet throughout with laminate flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
542 The Heights Lane
542 The Heights Lane, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
542 The Heights Lane Available 07/14/20 Townhome for rent in Calera! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Town Home for rent in a great location in Calera! This great location offers easy access to Interstate 65, shopping, restaurants and just

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
229 Union Station Drive
229 Union Station Drive, Calera, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,410
229 Union Station Drive Available 06/18/20 Spacious Home for Rent in Calera...

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
602 The Heights Lane
602 The Heights Lane, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
602 The Heights Lane Available 08/05/20 Home in Calera...

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
560 Union Station Place
560 Union Station Place, Calera, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,510
560 Union Station Place Available 07/21/20 Home for rent in Calera!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
121 Waterford Lake Drive
121 Waterford Lake Drive, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
Home in Calera!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! Deposit Pending!!! - Beautiful end unit townhome for rent in Waterford subdivision of Calera. Floorplan is open, with living room, dining room, open kitchen, and three bedrooms, two baths.

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
1718 21st Avenue
1718 21st Avenue, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1246 sqft
JUST REDUCED!!!***Available Now***ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Newly updated and ready for new residents! Charming bungalow in Calera. Enjoy your bright and spacious living/dining room with huge pass through open to sunny kitchen with appliances.

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
968 McAllister Drive
968 Mcallister Drive, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1359 sqft
968 McAllister Drive (Calera) - You will love this 3BR/2BA patio home in Calera's Savannah Pointe community. Super cute house with a large eat-in kitchen, terrific backyard and covered patio.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
326 Bedford Circle
326 Bedford Circle, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1768 sqft
Three bedroom two bath house completely updated on the inside - This three bedroom two bath house has been completely updated on the inside.
Results within 5 miles of Calera
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:07am
16 Units Available
Trails at Alabaster
1740 Woodbrook Trl, Alabaster, AL
1 Bedroom
$800
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to I-65 and Highway 31. Homes feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and French doors. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, a sundeck and a volleyball court.

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
125 Gardenside Drive
125 Gardenside Drive, Alabaster, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1769 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! The home located at 125 Gardenside Drive is a 3-bedroom 2-bath. This home is a must-see.

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
124 Patriot Point Drive
124 Patriot Point Drive, Montevallo, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1518 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Receive a $250 Amazon gift card when you sign a lease a pay deposit by June 15th!! Take advantage of leasing this beautiful, newly constructed home with all the modern features! This home is two story with luxury vinyl plank and

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
132 Patriot Point Drive
132 Patriot Point Drive, Montevallo, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1518 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Receive a $250 Amazon gift card when you sign a lease a pay deposit by June 15th!! Do not miss out on this newly constructed home in Patriot Point! So many great features! This home comes with a garage, front porch, ceiling fans

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
121 Meadowgreen Drive
121 Meadowgreen Drive, Shelby County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1093 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Check out this cute home in Montevallo! There are new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and a covered back porch, with plenty of shade.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
140 Brent Way
140 Brent Way, Alabaster, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1960 sqft
140 Brent Way - Welcome home to 140 Brent Way! This charming 3bedroom/2bath home is nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Brentwood neighborhood of Weatherly in Alabaster.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
549 North Grande View Trail
549 North Grande View Trail, Alabaster, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,910
549 North Grande View Trail Available 07/10/20 Home for Rent in Grande View Estates...Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!!! - Brand New 4 bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
94 PEACEFUL VALLEY RD
94 Peaceful Valley Road, Shelby County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Are you looking for REAL Privacy? This is it. Very Unique 4 BR 3 Bath home at the end of the road. Wrap around porch, huge deck TONS of privacy.
Results within 10 miles of Calera

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
605 Crosscreek Trail
605 Crosscreek Trail, Pelham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1721 sqft
Welcome to this 3 bedroom and 2 bath home in Pelham! You will love this home with an updated appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
504 Creekview Terrace
504 Creekview Terrace, Pelham, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1806 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Welcome to this 4 bedroom and 2 bath home in Pelham! Spacious home with lots of living space! Great covered patio area and a fenced in backyard! Perfect for your

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
549 Overhill Road
549 Overhill Road, Pelham, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,749
2420 sqft
Come see this perfect split level 5 bedroom 2 bathroom home.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
217 Lacey Ave
217 Lacey Ave, Alabaster, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2008 sqft
Wonderful home in Alabaster! - Property Id: 299240 This 3 bedroom/2 bath has tile and hardwood floors in dining room, Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, screened in porch with storage closet make this home a dream.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2905 Dublin Drive
2905 Dublin Drive North, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1224 sqft
2905 Dublin Drive Available 08/01/20 3 bed, 2 bath home in Helena! - 3 bed, 2 bath home in Helena! Corner lot with large yard and fence back yard. Laminate hardwoods in den, kitchen and formal dining area.
City Guide for Calera, AL

With the large number of limestone deposits in the area, one might think that a city like Calera, Alabama, should have the stone at least mentioned in its name somewhere. That would be right. Calera is actually derived from the Spanish word for "the deposits."

With a violent crime rate nearly two and a half times lower than the rest of Alabama, Calera appears to be a safe haven within a state that traditionally has higher crime rates than America overall. This is obviously a huge draw for many people, but no one really knew just how big of a draw until 2010. Between the turn of the new millennium and 2010, Calera became the quickest growing city in all of Alabama. A quadrupled population increase can understandably garner that title. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Calera, AL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Calera renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

