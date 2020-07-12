Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:01 PM

23 Apartments for rent in Calera, AL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Calera apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
228 Ivy Hills Circle
228 Ivy Hills Circle, Calera, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,365
228 Ivy Hills Circle Available 09/04/20 Incredible Home For Rent in Calera...Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Home for Rent in Calera! Spacious home with 4 bedrooms/2 Baths and 2 car garage.

Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
221 Union Station Drive
221 Union Station Drive, Calera, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,445
1628 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
335 Ivy Hills Circle
335 Ivy Hills Circle, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1475 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
229 Union Station Drive
229 Union Station Drive, Calera, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,410
Spacious Home for Rent in Calera...

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
560 Union Station Place
560 Union Station Place, Calera, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,510
560 Union Station Place Available 07/21/20 Home for rent in Calera!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
270 Addison Drive
270 Addison Drive, Calera, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,565
Home For Rent In Calera! Available to View!! - *Note - 15 month lease minimum Look and lease this brand new home in Calera! This home features an open floor plan with lots of natural light, faux wood floors throughout the main level, open kitchen

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
446 Marsh Circle
446 Marsh Circle, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1360 sqft
What a home! This is a 3 bedroom and 2 bath home located in Calera! Home is located in a cul-de-sac and has been perfected with updated finishes throughout the home! Home has garage and fenced in backyard! This home will not last long so schedule
Results within 1 mile of Calera

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
490 HWY 89
490 County Road 89, Shelby County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1 Acre and peaceful! All brick 3 Bedroom / 1 Bath with large great room. Updated paint, flooring and kitchen appliances. New Side by Side Frig included in price.
Results within 5 miles of Calera
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Trails at Alabaster
1740 Woodbrook Trl, Alabaster, AL
1 Bedroom
$760
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to I-65 and Highway 31. Homes feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and French doors. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, a sundeck and a volleyball court.

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
1139 Thompson Road
1139 Thompson Road, Alabaster, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1662 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
105 Plaza Circle - Ste 300
105 Plaza Cir, Alabaster, AL
Studio
$1,000
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 105 Plaza Circle - Ste 300 in Alabaster. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
94 PEACEFUL VALLEY RD
94 Peaceful Valley Road, Shelby County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Are you looking for REAL Privacy? This is it. Very Unique 4 BR 3 Bath home at the end of the road. Wrap around porch, huge deck TONS of privacy.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
145 SAMFORD ST
145 Samford Street, Montevallo, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Great 4 side brick vintage home. The roof and A/C are both 2 years old. Washer and Dryer are included. There is also a storm shelter on the property. The house is located next to Montevallo Middle school and George Dailey Park.
Results within 10 miles of Calera
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
6 Units Available
The Huntley
100 Huntley Apartment Dr, Pelham, AL
1 Bedroom
$920
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Alabama, Huntley Apartments offers you an ambiance of relaxed charm in a beautiful setting. Nestled in the Alabama hillside with several acres of grass and trees, the Huntley offers something for everyone.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2905 Dublin Drive
2905 Dublin Drive North, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1224 sqft
2905 Dublin Drive Available 08/01/20 3 bed, 2 bath home in Helena! - 3 bed, 2 bath home in Helena! Corner lot with large yard and fence back yard. Laminate hardwoods in den, kitchen and formal dining area.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
253 Bentmoor Lane
253 Bentmoor Lane, Helena, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,610
Home in Helena, AL For Rent!!! Coming Soon! - Fabulous Home in Old Cahaba Subdivision in Helena! Choose your lease term from the 2 options below: $1,610.00/month for a 2 year lease agreement OR $1,660.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
520 Baronne St.
520 Baronne Street, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1677 sqft
520 Baronne St. Available 08/07/20 520 Baronne St (Helena) - Terrific 3 BR/2 BA in Helena's popular Jackson Square subdivision.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
802 HILLSBORO LN
802 Hillsboro Lane, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
FULLY REMODELED beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 full and 1 half bathroom townhouse in Helena. Very Conveniently located in the heart of Helana.

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
1974 Riva Ridge Road
1974 Riva Ridge Road, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1393 sqft
1974 Riva Ridge Road Available 06/05/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Helena! 1/2 THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!! - Welcome to 1974 Riva Ridge Road. Award winning Helena Schools.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
158 SUGAR DR
158 Sugar Drive, Pelham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
Move In Ready!!! 2 Bedroom 2-Baths ONE LEVEL-END UNIT Townhome in PELHAM! Rent $1225/Month, one month deposit required. Pet allowed with deposit. Two good Size Bedrooms, each with their own Private full Bath.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
276 Creekside Lane
276 Creekside Lane, Pelham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
276 Creekside Lane Available 05/01/20 Great Home Located in Holland Lakes of Pelham - Large Backyard, 2 Car Attached Garage on the Side. Nice updated Kitchen & spacious rooms. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5644465)

Last updated May 2 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
349 Old Cahaba Trail
349 Old Cahaba Trail, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Beautiful Home in Helena!! HAS BEEN RENTED!!! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home available in Old Cahaba Subdivision! Beautiful laminate floors in living room, formal dining room, kitchen and eat in kitchen area.

Last updated May 2 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
116 Squire Drive
116 Squire Drive, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
116 Squire Drive Available 05/07/19 Beautiful Home In Helena!! HAS BEEN RENTED!!! 1/2 SECURITY DEPOSIT AND...
City Guide for Calera, AL

With the large number of limestone deposits in the area, one might think that a city like Calera, Alabama, should have the stone at least mentioned in its name somewhere. That would be right. Calera is actually derived from the Spanish word for "the deposits."

With a violent crime rate nearly two and a half times lower than the rest of Alabama, Calera appears to be a safe haven within a state that traditionally has higher crime rates than America overall. This is obviously a huge draw for many people, but no one really knew just how big of a draw until 2010. Between the turn of the new millennium and 2010, Calera became the quickest growing city in all of Alabama. A quadrupled population increase can understandably garner that title. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Calera, AL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Calera apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

