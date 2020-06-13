53 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Calera, AL
With the large number of limestone deposits in the area, one might think that a city like Calera, Alabama, should have the stone at least mentioned in its name somewhere. That would be right. Calera is actually derived from the Spanish word for "the deposits."
With a violent crime rate nearly two and a half times lower than the rest of Alabama, Calera appears to be a safe haven within a state that traditionally has higher crime rates than America overall. This is obviously a huge draw for many people, but no one really knew just how big of a draw until 2010. Between the turn of the new millennium and 2010, Calera became the quickest growing city in all of Alabama. A quadrupled population increase can understandably garner that title. See more
Finding an apartment in Calera that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.