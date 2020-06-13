Apartment List
/
AL
/
calera
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

53 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Calera, AL

Finding an apartment in Calera that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
118 Cove Landing
118 Cove Landing, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
Cute Garden Home in Calera - Property Id: 273544 Cute Garden home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. About 1200 sq feet. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273544 Property Id 273544 (RLNE5757011)

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
668 The Heights Ln
668 The Heights Lane, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1392 sqft
PENDING APPLICATION!! - Welcome home to 668 The Heights Lane! This is a newly constructed 3BR/2.5BA in Calera.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
672 The Heights Ln
672 The Heights Lane, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1397 sqft
672 The Heights Lane - Welcome home to 672 The Heights Lane! This is a newly constructed 3BR/2.5BA in Calera.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
560 Union Station Place
560 Union Station Place, Calera, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,510
560 Union Station Place Available 07/21/20 Home for rent in Calera!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
229 Union Station Drive
229 Union Station Drive, Calera, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,410
229 Union Station Drive Available 06/18/20 Spacious Home for Rent in Calera...

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
602 The Heights Lane
602 The Heights Lane, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
602 The Heights Lane Available 08/05/20 Home in Calera...

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
664 The Heights Lane
664 The Heights Lane, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1397 sqft
664 The Heights Lane - Welcome home to 664 The Heights Lane! This is a newly constructed 3BR/2.5BA in Calera.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
100 Rosegate Drive
100 Rosegate Drive, Calera, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2211 sqft
HALF OFF OF FIRST MONTHS RENT!!!! Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home! Calera Schools! Available June 5. - Newly remodeled 4BR/2.5BA home. The home has new carpet throughout with laminate flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
542 The Heights Lane
542 The Heights Lane, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
542 The Heights Lane Available 07/14/20 Townhome for rent in Calera! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Town Home for rent in a great location in Calera! This great location offers easy access to Interstate 65, shopping, restaurants and just

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
780 The Heights Lane
780 The Heights Ln, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1209 sqft
780 The Heights Lane Available 07/01/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 1st! This warm an inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functioning floor plan to the small

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
201 Hampton Dr
201 Hampton Lane, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1172 sqft
3 Beds & 2 Baths House / Pet-Friendly*/ No Section 8 - The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher Microwave This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the kitchen,

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
161 Old Ivy Road
161 Old Ivy Road, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1412 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
203 Greenwood Circle
203 Greenwood Cir, Calera, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,330
1267 sqft
RENT WITH NO SECURITY DEPOSIT (Conditions May Apply) Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included - Utilities not included - No

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
149 Ashby Street
149 Ashby Street, Calera, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,665
2338 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
397 Camden Cove Circle
397 Camden Cove Circle, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1374 sqft
The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher Washer & Dryer This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas, carpet in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the kitchen, and tile in

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
352 Union Station Way
352 Union Station Way, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1421 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29 This home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. It features a large family room, nice size bedrooms with large closets, and bonus room with hardwood.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
4878 Stonecreek Way
4878 Stonecreek Way, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1314 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease.This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
216 Saratoga Lane
216 Saratoga Ln, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1198 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

1 of 9

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
1203 Village Trail
1203 Village Trail, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1302 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off your first full month's rent OR evenly split over the lease terms, IF leased and moved in before May 3rd! Come view this beautiful home in the Waterford neighborhood of Calera! It has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and plenty

1 of 8

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
446 Marsh Circle
446 Marsh Circle, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1360 sqft
What a home! This is a 3 bedroom and 2 bath home located in Calera! Home is located in a cul-de-sac and has been perfected with updated finishes throughout the home! Home has garage and fenced in backyard! This home will not last long so schedule

1 of 10

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
968 McAllister Drive
968 Mcallister Drive, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1359 sqft
968 McAllister Drive (Calera) - You will love this 3BR/2BA patio home in Calera's Savannah Pointe community. Super cute house with a large eat-in kitchen, terrific backyard and covered patio.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
326 Bedford Circle
326 Bedford Circle, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1768 sqft
Three bedroom two bath house completely updated on the inside - This three bedroom two bath house has been completely updated on the inside.
Results within 5 miles of Calera
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:48pm
16 Units Available
Trails at Alabaster
1740 Woodbrook Trl, Alabaster, AL
1 Bedroom
$800
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to I-65 and Highway 31. Homes feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and French doors. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, a sundeck and a volleyball court.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
140 Brent Way
140 Brent Way, Alabaster, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1960 sqft
140 Brent Way - Welcome home to 140 Brent Way! This charming 3bedroom/2bath home is nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Brentwood neighborhood of Weatherly in Alabaster.
City Guide for Calera, AL

With the large number of limestone deposits in the area, one might think that a city like Calera, Alabama, should have the stone at least mentioned in its name somewhere. That would be right. Calera is actually derived from the Spanish word for "the deposits."

With a violent crime rate nearly two and a half times lower than the rest of Alabama, Calera appears to be a safe haven within a state that traditionally has higher crime rates than America overall. This is obviously a huge draw for many people, but no one really knew just how big of a draw until 2010. Between the turn of the new millennium and 2010, Calera became the quickest growing city in all of Alabama. A quadrupled population increase can understandably garner that title. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Calera, AL

Finding an apartment in Calera that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Calera 3 BedroomsCalera Apartments with BalconyCalera Apartments with Garage
Calera Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCalera Apartments with ParkingCalera Apartments with Pool
Calera Dog Friendly ApartmentsCalera Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALMontgomery, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALPrattville, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, AL
Mountain Brook, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, ALWetumpka, ALMargaret, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, AL
Brook Highland, ALForestdale, ALAdamsville, ALPinson, ALChildersburg, ALClay, ALCenter Point, ALJasper, ALGraysville, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamAuburn University at Montgomery
Birmingham Southern CollegeLawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus
Shelton State Community College