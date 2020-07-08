All apartments in Calera
1068 Pine Valley Drive
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:43 PM

1068 Pine Valley Drive

1068 Pine Valley Drive · (205) 433-0170
Location

1068 Pine Valley Drive, Calera, AL 35040

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1488 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

Check out this beautiful brick home in Shelby County. It has stainless steel appliances, high decorative ceilings, a fireplace, double sink vanity, and a beautiful garden tub in the master bath. A large kitchen for entertaining! A must-see home!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1068 Pine Valley Drive have any available units?
1068 Pine Valley Drive has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1068 Pine Valley Drive have?
Some of 1068 Pine Valley Drive's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1068 Pine Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1068 Pine Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1068 Pine Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1068 Pine Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1068 Pine Valley Drive offer parking?
No, 1068 Pine Valley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1068 Pine Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1068 Pine Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1068 Pine Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 1068 Pine Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1068 Pine Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 1068 Pine Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1068 Pine Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1068 Pine Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1068 Pine Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1068 Pine Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
