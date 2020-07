The Avenues of Inverness

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park playground internet access package receiving parking pool gym on-site laundry

Wake up on the water.

For those seeking the best of Birmingham, Avenues of Inverness offers a picturesque lifestyle surrounded by the beautiful Lake Heatherbooke. This newly renovated apartment community offers the best in customer service, unsurpassed resident amenities, and the location of pure tranquility.



Your Ideal Location.

Avenues of Inverness boasts one of the best locations in the Birmingham area. Located just minutes from the recreational opportunities of Lake Heatherbooke, Avenues of Inverness offers convenient access to Highway 280 and I-459 as well as being placed in the desired Oak Mountain School District. As a resident of Avenues of Inverness, you will also be located close to Birmingham’s charming downtown area with Birmingham's best dining and shopping.



Newly Renovated Apartments for Rent in Birmingham.

Avenues of Inverness offers newly renovated 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartment homes. These beautiful homes feature interiors with amenities and finishes similar to