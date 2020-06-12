/
/
talladega
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:54 AM
15 Apartments for rent in Talladega, AL📍
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
119 Highland Cir
119 Highland Circle, Talladega, AL
3 Bedrooms
$790
2315 sqft
Ready to Rent - Property Id: 120550 Spacious adorable home located near town and in Talladega, AL. Recently renovated and whole interior of the house freshly painted. This is a great family home.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
511 North Street
511 North Street East, Talladega, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
2100 sqft
511 North Street - Three Bedroom One Bathroom single family house all on one level. This house includes Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, and Washer/dryer combo. Very spacious with some older charm.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4107 Brecon Circle
4107 Brecon Circle, Talladega, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
1300 sqft
4107 Brecon Circle Available 06/15/20 Newly renovated - great street! - OPEN HOUSE: TBD Apply online at www.trustedhomes.com.
1 of 15
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4109 Brecon Cir
4109 Brecon Circle, Talladega, AL
3 Bedrooms
$920
1584 sqft
Check out this new 3 bed, 1 bath listing in Talladega that you shouldn't miss!! All is newly renovated inside with granite counter tops, fresh modern paint, luxury flooring, and new fixtures throughout!! On the exterior there is a carport, storage
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
411 19TH ST
411 19th Street, Talladega, AL
2 Bedrooms
$750
This updated house so close to town will be ready for you if you qualify. New electrical, plumbing and fixtures, new countertop and sink, (owner will install appliances when tenant signs lease)...
Results within 10 miles of Talladega
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
101 Hadley Court
101 Hadley Ct, Lincoln, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,245
1457 sqft
RENT WITH NO SECURITY DEPOSIT (Conditions May Apply) Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included - Utilities not included - No
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
44 Maple Leaf Drive
44 Maple Leaf Dr, Talladega County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1804 sqft
Two Level Home for Rent in Lincoln, Al...
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
655 White Oak Circle
655 White Oak Cir, Lincoln, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1613 sqft
Home for Rent in Lincoln, Al...
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
295 Elm Way
295 Elm Way, Talladega County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1538 sqft
Grandview Estates subdivision Large living room and dining area.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
15 Taylor Court
15 Taylor Ct, Lincoln, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1457 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Grandview Estates welcomes you! Extremely spacious incredibly welcoming home. If you have never lived in a new residence this is a great opportunity to experience that.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
73 Maple Leaf Drive
73 Maple Leaf Drive, Lincoln, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1613 sqft
Welcome home to a brand new Subdivision in Lincoln, AL! This open floor plan will be sure to wow your family and friends upon entry. The beautiful hardwood floors will lead you throughout the open floor plan.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
433 White Oak Cir
433 White Oak Cir, Lincoln, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1801 sqft
Welcome home, to your own private oasis which just happens to have never been touched before.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
131 Maple Leaf Drive
131 Maple Leaf Dr, Lincoln, AL
Studio
$1,375
1 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SPACE! SPACE! SPACE! Do you love to entertain and love an open floor concept? This home is nestled in Grandview Estates and features a split floor plan with sunlight pouring in from every direction! This home is definitely a must see with, 3
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
585 White Oak Cir
585 White Oak Cir, Lincoln, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1613 sqft
Be the first family to live in this gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home. The open floor plan gives you plenty of space for entertainment. The kitchen features ample countertop space, a microwave, a stove, and a dishwasher.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
160 Jackson Lane
160 Jackson Ln, Lincoln, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
Home for Rent in Lincoln, AL!! Available to View NOW!!!...ONE MONTH FREE RENT SPECIAL! Deposit Pending!!! - This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with office/playroom. Located just minutes from the Honda plant and Talladega Super Speedway.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Talladega rentals listed on Apartment List is $820.
Some of the colleges located in the Talladega area include University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham Southern College, Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus, and Samford University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Talladega from include Birmingham, Hoover, Vestavia Hills, Homewood, and Alabaster.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Birmingham, ALHoover, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, ALMargaret, AL
Gadsden, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALLincoln, ALOxford, ALGrayson Valley, ALFultondale, ALHelena, ALSylacauga, ALJacksonville, AL