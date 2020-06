Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly new construction

***PRE-MARKET***BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION!!!!***You've got to see this GORGEOUS 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Forestdale area! The large kitchen has beautiful granite counters and a large eat-in area with a glass door opening to the deck for continued entertaining. You'll never want to leave the master suite! The spacious room opens to a relaxing bathroom with double vanities, an inviting tub and a separate shower. This home is a definite MUST SEE so call us today at 205-410-8785 or schedule your tour using our "show myself" option. Don't wait!!