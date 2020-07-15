/
brook highland
205 Apartments for rent in Brook Highland, AL📍
1 Unit Available
1916 Stone Brook Lane
1916 Stone Brook Lane, Brook Highland, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1456 sqft
1916 Stone Brook Lane - Welcome home to 1916 Stone Brook Lane! This beautiful 2bedroom/2bath home is located in the Stone Brook area of Brook Highland.
1 Unit Available
209 Barristers Court
209 Barristers Court, Brook Highland, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
Beautiful Loft Style Townhome For Rent off Highway 280 - DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - Available to view! Two bedroom two & a half bath loft located in one of Birmingham's most desirable neighborhoods, the Lofts of Edenton! Convenient to shopping and
1 Unit Available
709 BARRISTERS CT
709 Barristers Court, Brook Highland, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
This 2 bedroom, 2 bath Industrial style loft is centrally located on 280! Community offers street lights, walking trails, sidewalks, and many green spaces.
1 Unit Available
1928 Stone Brook Lane
1928 Stone Brook Lane, Brook Highland, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2302 sqft
1928 Stone Brook Lane - Welcome Home is 1928 Stone Brook Lane! This spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home is sure to please.The large great room features a gas log fireplace and large windows provide lots of natural light.
1 Unit Available
2183 PORTOBELLO RD
2183 Portobello Rd, Brook Highland, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
Upscale, resort-style living in this spacious 3BR/3.5BA condo in beautiful Edenton. ML master with 2BR plus loft up. Finished basement den/rec plus full bath. 2-car basement garage. All kitchen appliances plus washer/dryer included.
Results within 1 mile of Brook Highland
18 Units Available
The Outlook at Greystone
7278 Cahaba Valley Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$885
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
988 sqft
One- to three-bedroom Birmingham apartment homes featuring walk-in closets, pantries and city views. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a dog park and a pool. Near highways 280 and 119, shopping and dining.
27 Units Available
Retreat at Greystone I
201 Retreat Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,121
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1435 sqft
New premier community in north Shelby offers open floor plans, kitchen islands, granite counters, fireplace, wood flooring, walk-in closets, private entry from garage. Enjoy green community, salt-water pool, controlled access, and fitness center.
16 Units Available
Cahaba Grandview
2800 Riverview Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$935
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1210 sqft
Landscaped community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park, resort-style pool, and resident clubhouse. Units feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, wood-plank flooring, and raised ceilings.
1 Unit Available
467 Meadow Croft Drive
467 Meadow Croft Dr, Meadowbrook, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
467 Meadow Croft Drive Available 08/03/20 Home for rent in Meadowbrook!!! COMING SOON! - Immaculate 2 bed/2.5 bath townhome for rent in a highly sought-after Meadowbrook neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
1125 Berwick Road
1125 Berwick Road, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1800 sqft
1125 Berwick Road Available 07/27/20 Home for Rent in Greystone Ridge..HWY 280...Coming Soon!!!! Deposit Pending!!! - Photos coming soon. Location, location, location.
1 Unit Available
1020 LINKSIDE DR
1020 Linkside Drive, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Golf Course Lot. 3 Bedroom 3 bath with large master suite. Two Bedrooms on the main level. The second level is an open floor plan that could be a huge game room or a bedroom for two. Upstairs has a full bath and wet bar. Large eat in kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Brook Highland
11 Units Available
150 Summit
150 Summit Pl, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$999
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,426
1292 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Birmingham, AL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
40 Units Available
Inverness Cliffs
100 Inverness Cliffs Drive, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$900
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$967
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1356 sqft
Walk-in closets, ceiling fans, extra storage, and a fireplace. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, business center, and dog park. Pet-friendly. Twenty minutes to downtown Birmingham.
14 Units Available
Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills
3251 Overton Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,044
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
13 Units Available
The Point at Oak Mountain
1 Stonecrest Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$895
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1488 sqft
Beautiful location in the Greystone area close to shops and dining. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with in-home washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
37 Units Available
Colony Woods
2000 Colony Park Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$880
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,126
1445 sqft
A fantastic community with ample luxury. Apartments feature a fireplace, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Available furnished. On-site tennis court, pool, gym and a fire pit. Trash valet and package receiving available. Pet-friendly.
29 Units Available
Retreat at Mountain Brook
4816 Sharpsburg Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
1090 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1546 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1738 sqft
The Retreat at Mountain Brook offers a unique mix of Southern charm and modern convenience.
14 Units Available
The Kenzie Apartment Homes
4501 Old Caldwell Mill Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$952
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,061
1209 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Kenzie Apartment Homes in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
16 Units Available
Vestavia Reserve
2300 Reserve Trail, Vestavia Hills, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,952
1427 sqft
Welcoming community in the heart of Vestavia Hills and close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Well-appointed apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and stainless steel fixtures. Enjoy the pool, gym and fire pit.
4 Units Available
Arbors at Cahaba River
50 Cahaba River Parc, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$941
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,102
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, media room, and a coffee bar. Nearby restaurants include California Pizza Kitchen, Macaroni Grill, and the Cheesecake Factory.
9 Units Available
Branchwater
901 Old Forest Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,019
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1537 sqft
Near The Summit Birmingham Shopping Center and Whole Foods. On-site pool, tennis court, and park-like playground. Each apartment includes custom cabinetry, granite countertops, and hardwood-style flooring.
12 Units Available
4700 Colonnade
4700 Colonnade Pl, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1233 sqft
Experience your new home. In person, virtual, and self-guided tours are happening now.
7 Units Available
Hawthorne at Lake Heather
1 Lake Heather Reserve, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$926
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1455 sqft
This luxury community is just minutes from Highway 280 and I-459. Luxury apartments feature ample space, designer kitchens, and lots of storage. Amenities include an outdoor kitchen, saltwater swimming pool, and fire pit.
1 Unit Available
22 Cross Creek Drive
22 Cross Creek Drive, Mountain Brook, AL
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
2652 sqft
For Rent - For Rent (RLNE5541645)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Brook Highland area include University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham Southern College, Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus, Shelton State Community College, and Samford University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Brook Highland from include Birmingham, Hoover, Tuscaloosa, Vestavia Hills, and Homewood.
