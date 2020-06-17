All apartments in Birmingham
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:39 PM

920 47th Place South

920 47th Place South
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

920 47th Place South, Birmingham, AL 35222
Crestwood South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1322 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Move in by July 1st and get September rent for Free ***Available Now*** Adorable 4 bedroom 2 bath bungalow in the awesome Avondale area. This home has lots of charm with a large open living area,a sunny, applianced eat-in kitchen and lots of cabinets, a master on the main with private bath, plus 3 more bedrooms and 1 full bath.Enjoy the weather on your rocking chair front porch or step out back for a short walk to the park. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

High school: Woodlawn High School

Middle school: W.e. Putnam Middle School

Elementary school: Avondale Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 47th Place South have any available units?
920 47th Place South has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
Is 920 47th Place South currently offering any rent specials?
920 47th Place South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 47th Place South pet-friendly?
No, 920 47th Place South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birmingham.
Does 920 47th Place South offer parking?
No, 920 47th Place South does not offer parking.
Does 920 47th Place South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 47th Place South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 47th Place South have a pool?
No, 920 47th Place South does not have a pool.
Does 920 47th Place South have accessible units?
No, 920 47th Place South does not have accessible units.
Does 920 47th Place South have units with dishwashers?
No, 920 47th Place South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 920 47th Place South have units with air conditioning?
No, 920 47th Place South does not have units with air conditioning.
