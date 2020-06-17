920 47th Place South

Amenities

Move in by July 1st and get September rent for Free ***Available Now*** Adorable 4 bedroom 2 bath bungalow in the awesome Avondale area. This home has lots of charm with a large open living area,a sunny, applianced eat-in kitchen and lots of cabinets, a master on the main with private bath, plus 3 more bedrooms and 1 full bath.Enjoy the weather on your rocking chair front porch or step out back for a short walk to the park. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



High school: Woodlawn High School



Middle school: W.e. Putnam Middle School



Elementary school: Avondale Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.