Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

8152 Rugby Ave

8152 Rugby Avenue · (205) 940-6363
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8152 Rugby Avenue, Birmingham, AL 35206
South Eastlake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8152 Rugby Ave · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1020 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
3bed/1bath Home - $250 OFF of your first month!! - To view this property, please contact Kathy Arnold at (205)492-2121 or arnoldharka@aol.com.

Want to view this house? click here>>>

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/948366?source=marketing

$250 OFF of your first month!!

This is a 3 bedroom 1 bathroom located in Birmingham. This home features carpet flooring throughout the living areas, and in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the kitchen and tile in the bathroom.

The house has a living room. Washer/Dryer Hookups.

This house also includes:
Electric Water Heater
Heat Pump
Central Cooling System

Additional information:
Ceiling Fans
Basement
Carport

Please verify all information listed above prior to leasing. If you have any questions, please dont hesitate to reach out to us at our email address.

(RLNE5019013)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8152 Rugby Ave have any available units?
8152 Rugby Ave has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 8152 Rugby Ave have?
Some of 8152 Rugby Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8152 Rugby Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8152 Rugby Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8152 Rugby Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8152 Rugby Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8152 Rugby Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8152 Rugby Ave does offer parking.
Does 8152 Rugby Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8152 Rugby Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8152 Rugby Ave have a pool?
No, 8152 Rugby Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8152 Rugby Ave have accessible units?
No, 8152 Rugby Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8152 Rugby Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8152 Rugby Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
