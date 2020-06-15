8152 Rugby Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

3bed/1bath Home - $250 OFF of your first month!! - To view this property, please contact Kathy Arnold at (205)492-2121 or arnoldharka@aol.com.



Want to view this house? click here>>>



https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/948366?source=marketing



$250 OFF of your first month!!



This is a 3 bedroom 1 bathroom located in Birmingham. This home features carpet flooring throughout the living areas, and in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the kitchen and tile in the bathroom.



The house has a living room. Washer/Dryer Hookups.



This house also includes:

Electric Water Heater

Heat Pump

Central Cooling System



Additional information:

Ceiling Fans

Basement

Carport



Please verify all information listed above prior to leasing. If you have any questions, please dont hesitate to reach out to us at our email address.



