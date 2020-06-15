8152 Rugby Ave

Amenities
3bed/1bath Home - $250 OFF of your first month!! - To view this property, please contact Kathy Arnold at (205)492-2121 or arnoldharka@aol.com.
$250 OFF of your first month!!
This is a 3 bedroom 1 bathroom located in Birmingham. This home features carpet flooring throughout the living areas, and in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the kitchen and tile in the bathroom.
The house has a living room. Washer/Dryer Hookups.
This house also includes:
Electric Water Heater
Heat Pump
Central Cooling System
Additional information:
Ceiling Fans
Basement
Carport
Please verify all information listed above prior to leasing. If you have any questions, please dont hesitate to reach out to us at our email address.
(RLNE5019013)