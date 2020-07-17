All apartments in Birmingham
633 84th St S
Last updated July 17 2020

633 84th St S

633 84th Street South · (205) 545-8474
Location

633 84th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35206
South Eastlake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 633 84th St S · Avail. now

$850

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1402 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

4 Beds & 2 Baths House / No Pets Allowed / No Section 8 - This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas, carpet in the bedrooms, vinyl flooring in the kitchen, and tile in the bathrooms. The unit has a living and dining room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.

This house also includes:
Electric Water Heater
Heat Pump
Central Cooling System

Additional information:
Fireplace
Street Parking
Fenced Yard

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5878217)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 633 84th St S have any available units?
633 84th St S has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 633 84th St S have?
Some of 633 84th St S's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 633 84th St S currently offering any rent specials?
633 84th St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 633 84th St S pet-friendly?
No, 633 84th St S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birmingham.
Does 633 84th St S offer parking?
No, 633 84th St S does not offer parking.
Does 633 84th St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 633 84th St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 633 84th St S have a pool?
No, 633 84th St S does not have a pool.
Does 633 84th St S have accessible units?
No, 633 84th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 633 84th St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 633 84th St S does not have units with dishwashers.
