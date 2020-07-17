633 84th St S

Amenities

4 Beds & 2 Baths House / No Pets Allowed / No Section 8 - This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas, carpet in the bedrooms, vinyl flooring in the kitchen, and tile in the bathrooms. The unit has a living and dining room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.



This house also includes:

Electric Water Heater

Heat Pump

Central Cooling System



Additional information:

Fireplace

Street Parking

Fenced Yard



No Pets Allowed



No Pets Allowed



