633 84th St S

Amenities
4 Beds & 2 Baths House / No Pets Allowed / No Section 8 - This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas, carpet in the bedrooms, vinyl flooring in the kitchen, and tile in the bathrooms. The unit has a living and dining room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.
This house also includes:
Electric Water Heater
Heat Pump
Central Cooling System
Additional information:
Fireplace
Street Parking
Fenced Yard
Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5878217)