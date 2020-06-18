All apartments in Birmingham
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

633 62nd Street South

633 62nd Street South · (205) 251-1267 ext. 143
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

633 62nd Street South, Birmingham, AL 35212
Oak Ridge Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 633 62nd Street South · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 792 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom Cottage in Crestwood - This one is all NEW and tastefully done! New siding, windows, floors, tile, paint, roof, electrical, plumbing and HVAC. Basically a new house at an affordable price in your favorite neighborhood! Landscaping to come but apply while you can!

Visit http://www.wattsrealty.com/tenants to view our qualification requirements for residency.

This property has an automated lockbox so you can view the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8:00am to 7:00pm . All you need is a smartphone and a valid credit card for security purposes. There is a one-time charge of $0.99 to validate the card and then you can visit any other property at no charge registered with Rently.com automated lockboxes.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1550340?source=watts

Subject to prior sale or lease, change in price, or withdrawal from market without notice. Rental availability may change hourly, and there is no guarantee that rental availability listed will be the same when you contact our office. The information contained herein form sources deemed reliable but no warranty or representation is made to the accuracy thereof. Watts Realty Co., Inc. Copyright 2020. All rights

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5694651)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 633 62nd Street South have any available units?
633 62nd Street South has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
Is 633 62nd Street South currently offering any rent specials?
633 62nd Street South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 633 62nd Street South pet-friendly?
No, 633 62nd Street South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birmingham.
Does 633 62nd Street South offer parking?
No, 633 62nd Street South does not offer parking.
Does 633 62nd Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 633 62nd Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 633 62nd Street South have a pool?
No, 633 62nd Street South does not have a pool.
Does 633 62nd Street South have accessible units?
No, 633 62nd Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 633 62nd Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 633 62nd Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 633 62nd Street South have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 633 62nd Street South has units with air conditioning.
