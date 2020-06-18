633 62nd Street South

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities

2 Bedroom Cottage in Crestwood - This one is all NEW and tastefully done! New siding, windows, floors, tile, paint, roof, electrical, plumbing and HVAC. Basically a new house at an affordable price in your favorite neighborhood! Landscaping to come but apply while you can!



Visit http://www.wattsrealty.com/tenants to view our qualification requirements for residency.



This property has an automated lockbox so you can view the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8:00am to 7:00pm . All you need is a smartphone and a valid credit card for security purposes. There is a one-time charge of $0.99 to validate the card and then you can visit any other property at no charge registered with Rently.com automated lockboxes.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1550340?source=watts



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5694651)