Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Very Nice condo located on the 10th Green of the Robert Trent Jones Oxmoor Valley Golf Course! Great Condition with gleaming hardwoods and granite countertops. The Living Room and Master Bedroom overlook the beautiful Golf Course. 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms plus a Laundry room upstairs. This is a very safe and private setting with lawn care included in the rent. Features a 1 car attached garage and an awesome patio in the back. Walk out your back door and take a stroll on the Green! Thanks for looking.