All apartments in Birmingham
Find more places like 2016 23rd Street South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Birmingham, AL
/
2016 23rd Street South
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2016 23rd Street South

2016 23rd St S · (205) 254-0460
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Birmingham
See all
Redmont Park
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2016 23rd St S, Birmingham, AL 35223
Redmont Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2016 23rd Street South · Avail. Aug 1

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2016 23rd Street South Available 08/01/20 Charming 2BR cottage located in the heart of English Village - This totally unique and charming cottage/carriage house is located a short walk away from trendy English Village. This offers optimum living space by having 2 bedrooms, one bath, and living room located upstairs with kitchen and dining area located downstairs. It also offers an enclosed screened-in porch downstairs and open-air patio/deck upstairs, and a 1 car garage.

To schedule a showing of this apartment, call 205.254.0460. Or, view our website, www.highlandhistoricapts.com, for more apartments in the Highland Park and Southside neighborhoods.

(RLNE4868848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2016 23rd Street South have any available units?
2016 23rd Street South has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 2016 23rd Street South have?
Some of 2016 23rd Street South's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2016 23rd Street South currently offering any rent specials?
2016 23rd Street South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2016 23rd Street South pet-friendly?
No, 2016 23rd Street South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birmingham.
Does 2016 23rd Street South offer parking?
Yes, 2016 23rd Street South does offer parking.
Does 2016 23rd Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2016 23rd Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2016 23rd Street South have a pool?
No, 2016 23rd Street South does not have a pool.
Does 2016 23rd Street South have accessible units?
No, 2016 23rd Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 2016 23rd Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 2016 23rd Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2016 23rd Street South?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Colony Woods
2000 Colony Park Dr
Birmingham, AL 35243
The Union at Cooper Hill
1423 Montclair Rd
Birmingham, AL 35210
Places at Red Rocks
1534 17th Street South
Birmingham, AL 35205
Town View
2824 Rhodes Circle South
Birmingham, AL 35205
The Trails at Cahaba River
801 Cahaba Forest Cv
Birmingham, AL 35242
Kenley
10 Kenley Way
Birmingham, AL 35242
Tapestry Park
801 Montclair Rd
Birmingham, AL 35213
Mountainside Apartments
101 Penthouse Drive
Birmingham, AL 35205

Similar Pages

Birmingham 1 BedroomsBirmingham 2 Bedrooms
Birmingham Dog Friendly ApartmentsBirmingham Pet Friendly Places
Birmingham Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, AL
Alabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, AL
Gardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, AL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glen IrisFive Points SouthForest Park
Sand RidgeHighland ParkCrestwood South
CrestlineLiberty Highlands

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity