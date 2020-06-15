Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

2016 23rd Street South Available 08/01/20 Charming 2BR cottage located in the heart of English Village - This totally unique and charming cottage/carriage house is located a short walk away from trendy English Village. This offers optimum living space by having 2 bedrooms, one bath, and living room located upstairs with kitchen and dining area located downstairs. It also offers an enclosed screened-in porch downstairs and open-air patio/deck upstairs, and a 1 car garage.



To schedule a showing of this apartment, call 205.254.0460. Or, view our website, www.highlandhistoricapts.com, for more apartments in the Highland Park and Southside neighborhoods.



(RLNE4868848)