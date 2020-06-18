Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

PENDING APPLICATION!! - Welcome Home to 152 Singapore Circle!

Come see this nice freshly painted 2bedroom/2bath townhouse conveniently located in Oxmoor Ridge. This home features an open floor-plan with combined living room/dining room with gas fireplace, manicured landscaped which includes lawn maintenance- not to include trimming the front hedges and maintenance of the mulch, and 6 months worth of air filters. The kitchen features granite counter-tops and lots of cabinet space and a one car garage. To help save 5 to 15% on your heating and cooling bill, as well as create a clean healthy living environment, HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days. You can apply today by visiting us at http://www.ahiproperties.com/birmingham-homes-for-rent.



Pets are not being considered at this time. Each applicant is required to complete the appropriate pet profile via https://ahiproperties.petscreening.com/ This also includes those applicants with no pets. Applicants with pet(s) accepts the non-refundable fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. This registration is free for those applicants with no pets or those with certified assistance animals.



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant



