Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

152 Singapore Circle

152 Singapore Circle · (205) 509-0484 ext. 1074
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

152 Singapore Circle, Birmingham, AL 35211
Sand Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 152 Singapore Circle · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
PENDING APPLICATION!! - Welcome Home to 152 Singapore Circle!
Come see this nice freshly painted 2bedroom/2bath townhouse conveniently located in Oxmoor Ridge. This home features an open floor-plan with combined living room/dining room with gas fireplace, manicured landscaped which includes lawn maintenance- not to include trimming the front hedges and maintenance of the mulch, and 6 months worth of air filters. The kitchen features granite counter-tops and lots of cabinet space and a one car garage. To help save 5 to 15% on your heating and cooling bill, as well as create a clean healthy living environment, HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days. You can apply today by visiting us at http://www.ahiproperties.com/birmingham-homes-for-rent.

Pets are not being considered at this time. Each applicant is required to complete the appropriate pet profile via https://ahiproperties.petscreening.com/ This also includes those applicants with no pets. Applicants with pet(s) accepts the non-refundable fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. This registration is free for those applicants with no pets or those with certified assistance animals.

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant

AHI Properties
8841 Helena Rd, Pelham, AL 35124, United States
Phone: +1 205-682-9106

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2376770)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 152 Singapore Circle have any available units?
152 Singapore Circle has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 152 Singapore Circle have?
Some of 152 Singapore Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152 Singapore Circle currently offering any rent specials?
152 Singapore Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 Singapore Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 152 Singapore Circle is pet friendly.
Does 152 Singapore Circle offer parking?
Yes, 152 Singapore Circle does offer parking.
Does 152 Singapore Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 152 Singapore Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 Singapore Circle have a pool?
No, 152 Singapore Circle does not have a pool.
Does 152 Singapore Circle have accessible units?
No, 152 Singapore Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 152 Singapore Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 152 Singapore Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

