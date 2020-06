Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

JUST REDUCED!! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now***

Move-in ready split level home in the heart of Center Point. Easy care laminate hardwood floors and carpet throughout. The spacious living room is great for entertaining. A sunny applianced kitchen with a cozy breakfast nook, 4 bedrooms including a master plus 2 full baths. A large rec or family room on the lower level is perfect for indoor fun. This home includes a spacious back deck for outdoor fun,a lovely backyard and a shed for all your landscaping storage needs. You will be close to schools, shopping and more. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.Note: Appliances will be installed before move-in.



Neighborhood: Spring Lake

High school: Huffman Middle School

Middle school: Huffman Middle School

Elementary school: Huffman Academy



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.