All apartments in Birmingham
Find more places like 112 Redstone Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Birmingham, AL
/
112 Redstone Way
Last updated May 30 2020 at 3:41 PM

112 Redstone Way

112 Redstone Way · (205) 271-0177
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Birmingham
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

112 Redstone Way, Birmingham, AL 35215
Killbough Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1042 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Redstone Way have any available units?
112 Redstone Way has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
Is 112 Redstone Way currently offering any rent specials?
112 Redstone Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Redstone Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 Redstone Way is pet friendly.
Does 112 Redstone Way offer parking?
No, 112 Redstone Way does not offer parking.
Does 112 Redstone Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Redstone Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Redstone Way have a pool?
No, 112 Redstone Way does not have a pool.
Does 112 Redstone Way have accessible units?
No, 112 Redstone Way does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Redstone Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Redstone Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Redstone Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Redstone Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 112 Redstone Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Retreat at Rocky Ridge
1000 Autumn Wood Dr
Birmingham, AL 35216
Livingston Oaks
5401 Livingston Oaks Cir
Birmingham, AL 35215
Valora at Homewood
915 Valley Ridge Dr
Birmingham, AL 35209
Cahaba Grandview
2800 Riverview Rd
Birmingham, AL 35242
Tapestry Park
801 Montclair Rd
Birmingham, AL 35213
The Windsor
3909 Clairmont Avenue
Birmingham, AL 35222
The Village At Lakeshore
251 London Parkway
Birmingham, AL 35211
4700 Colonnade
4700 Colonnade Pl
Birmingham, AL 35243

Similar Pages

Birmingham 1 BedroomsBirmingham 2 Bedrooms
Birmingham Dog Friendly ApartmentsBirmingham Pet Friendly Places
Birmingham Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, AL
Alabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, AL
Gardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, AL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glen IrisFive Points SouthForest Park
Sand RidgeHighland ParkCrestwood South
CrestlineLiberty Highlands

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity