5001 Ogallala Pl.

House For Lease - SIZE - 1600 square feet - one story with finished basement - 5 bedroom - 2 bath

MAIN FLOOR

LIVING ROOM - 12 x 17 plus closet

KITCHEN - 8 x 9 with refrigerator, electric range, dishwasher, disposal

DINING AREA - 8 x 8

BATH - 5 x 6 with tub/shower

BEDROOM # 1 - 10 x 12 plus closet

BEDROOM # 2 - 9 x 12 plus closet

BEDROOM # 3 - 9 x 12 plus closet

BASEMENT

FAMILY ROOM - 11 x 17

BATH - 7 x 8 with shower

LAUNDRY - 6 x 7 with washer & dryer

UTILITY ROOM - with gas forced-air furnace, gas water heater

BEDROOM # 4 - 11 x 17 plus closet

BEDROOM # 5 - 10 x 11 plus closet

PARKING - on street only

UTILITIES - Tenant pays electric, gas, water, sewer, trash

AMENITIES - wood, carpet, vinyl flooring - window blinds - fenced rear yard

REQUIREMENTS - Renter's insurance - NO pets - NO smoking - Tenant responsible for lawn care/mowing/watering and snow removal.

Listed monthly rent with one year lease and online payment. Add $20 with manual payments.



No Pets Allowed



