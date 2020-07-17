5001 Ogallala Pl.

Amenities
House For Lease - SIZE - 1600 square feet - one story with finished basement - 5 bedroom - 2 bath
MAIN FLOOR
LIVING ROOM - 12 x 17 plus closet
KITCHEN - 8 x 9 with refrigerator, electric range, dishwasher, disposal
DINING AREA - 8 x 8
BATH - 5 x 6 with tub/shower
BEDROOM # 1 - 10 x 12 plus closet
BEDROOM # 2 - 9 x 12 plus closet
BEDROOM # 3 - 9 x 12 plus closet
BASEMENT
FAMILY ROOM - 11 x 17
BATH - 7 x 8 with shower
LAUNDRY - 6 x 7 with washer & dryer
UTILITY ROOM - with gas forced-air furnace, gas water heater
BEDROOM # 4 - 11 x 17 plus closet
BEDROOM # 5 - 10 x 11 plus closet
PARKING - on street only
UTILITIES - Tenant pays electric, gas, water, sewer, trash
AMENITIES - wood, carpet, vinyl flooring - window blinds - fenced rear yard
REQUIREMENTS - Renter's insurance - NO pets - NO smoking - Tenant responsible for lawn care/mowing/watering and snow removal.
Listed monthly rent with one year lease and online payment. Add $20 with manual payments.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2454436)