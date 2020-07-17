All apartments in Cheyenne
5001 Ogallala Pl.

5001 Ogallala Place · (307) 638-7232
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5001 Ogallala Place, Cheyenne, WY 82009
Indian Hills

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5001 Ogallala Pl. · Avail. now

$1,390

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1660 sqft

Amenities

House For Lease - SIZE - 1600 square feet - one story with finished basement - 5 bedroom - 2 bath
MAIN FLOOR
LIVING ROOM - 12 x 17 plus closet
KITCHEN - 8 x 9 with refrigerator, electric range, dishwasher, disposal
DINING AREA - 8 x 8
BATH - 5 x 6 with tub/shower
BEDROOM # 1 - 10 x 12 plus closet
BEDROOM # 2 - 9 x 12 plus closet
BEDROOM # 3 - 9 x 12 plus closet
BASEMENT
FAMILY ROOM - 11 x 17
BATH - 7 x 8 with shower
LAUNDRY - 6 x 7 with washer & dryer
UTILITY ROOM - with gas forced-air furnace, gas water heater
BEDROOM # 4 - 11 x 17 plus closet
BEDROOM # 5 - 10 x 11 plus closet
PARKING - on street only
UTILITIES - Tenant pays electric, gas, water, sewer, trash
AMENITIES - wood, carpet, vinyl flooring - window blinds - fenced rear yard
REQUIREMENTS - Renter's insurance - NO pets - NO smoking - Tenant responsible for lawn care/mowing/watering and snow removal.
Listed monthly rent with one year lease and online payment. Add $20 with manual payments.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2454436)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5001 Ogallala Pl. have any available units?
5001 Ogallala Pl. has a unit available for $1,390 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cheyenne, WY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cheyenne Rent Report.
What amenities does 5001 Ogallala Pl. have?
Some of 5001 Ogallala Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5001 Ogallala Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
5001 Ogallala Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5001 Ogallala Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 5001 Ogallala Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cheyenne.
Does 5001 Ogallala Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 5001 Ogallala Pl. offers parking.
Does 5001 Ogallala Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5001 Ogallala Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5001 Ogallala Pl. have a pool?
No, 5001 Ogallala Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 5001 Ogallala Pl. have accessible units?
No, 5001 Ogallala Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 5001 Ogallala Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5001 Ogallala Pl. has units with dishwashers.
