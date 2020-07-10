Apartment List
/
WY
/
cheyenne
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM

44 Luxury Apartments for rent in Cheyenne, WY

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
Western Hills
624 Creighton Street
624 Creighton Street, Cheyenne, WY
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
2220 sqft
Available Immediately: 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Western Hills Subdivision. This great ranch style home features a spacious living room, updated kitchen, 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on the main level with hardwood floors through out.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
316 Snyder Ave
316 Snyder Avenue, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1477 sqft
316 Snyder Ave Available 08/07/20 316 Snyder Ave - Great home with so much to love!!!!! Call us for a showing and picture yourself enjoying the back patio with friends and family. 307-632-2355 (RLNE5920313)

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4016 Cobblestone
4016 Cobblestone Ct, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
4016 Cobblestone Available 07/17/20 2 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME WITH 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE - 2 BEDROOMS 2.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3837 Fire Walker Trail
3837 Fire Walker Trail, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1390 sqft
Beautiful Townhome in Saddle Ridge - This wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome is waiting for its new occupants. This home has a washer and a dryer, a 2 car garage, central air and a fenced back yard.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3604 Saratoga St
3604 Saratoga Street, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1835 sqft
3604 Saratoga St Available 07/13/20 3604 Saratoga St - Absolutely stunning home with full unfinished basement ready for your family to move in. Call today for a showing! Don't miss this! 307-632-2355 No Cats Allowed (RLNE5126858)

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Mountview Park
2618 Henderson Dr
2618 Henderson Drive, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1846 sqft
2618 Henderson Dr Available 08/07/20 2618 Henderson Dr - Beautiful property close to VA Hospital, schools, and easy access to Shopping.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Historic Cheyenne
2209 Alexander
2209 Alexander Avenue, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
2209 Alexander Available 08/07/20 DOG FRIENDLY, 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM HOME WITH 2 ONE CAR DETACHED GARAGES - 2 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME WASHER/DRYER HOOK UPS 2 ONE CAR DETACHED GARAGES DOGS ACCEPTED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH AN

1 of 4

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Grandview Park
4916 Continental Place
4916 Continental Place, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1240 sqft
2 BED 2 BATH TOWNHOUSE - 2 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS TOWNHOUSE 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE SPRINKLER SYSTEM LAUNDRY AREA WITH HOOKUPS NO PETS NO SMOKING TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR SNOW REMOVAL AND YARD CARE TENANTS PAY ALL UTILITIES TENANTS ARE REQUIRED TO

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
5807 Starwood Ct.
5807 Starwood Court, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
5807 Starwood Ct.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
208 Hacienda Court
208 Hacienda Court, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1008 sqft
208 Hacienda Court Available 07/13/20 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM, 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, VILLAGE CREEK TOWNHOUSE - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM TOWNHOUSE 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS NO PETS NO SMOKING TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR BACKYARD LAWN CARE

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
3819 Reed Avenue
3819 Reed Avenue, Cheyenne, WY
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
2660 sqft
Available Immediately: LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This beautiful 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home sits on a large corner lot just two blocks from Frontier & Lions Park! This home offers spacious rooms, a den/office, breakfast nook, wet bar, sauna &

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
1813 Cheyenne Place
1813 Cheyenne Place, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1427 sqft
This is a very spacious upper unit that was just renovated! There is a large living area off of the kitchen, as well as a separate living space or formal dining area. Washer, dryer and dishwasher are all present in the unit.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
211 Arkel Way
211 Arkel Way, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
211 Arkel Way Available 08/01/20 211 Arkel - The perfectTownhome for your family. 3 spacious bedrooms and 3 bathrooms ,2 car garage, Master bedroom with Master bathroom, . Pets allowed Please call 307-632-2355 (RLNE5091525)

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Historic Cheyenne
1923 Alexander Ave.
1923 Alexander Avenue, Cheyenne, WY
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2020 sqft
1923 Alexander Ave. Available 08/06/20 House For Lease - SIZE - 2020 square feet - finished basement - 4 bedroom - 3.

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3122 Jackson St
3122 Jackson Street, Cheyenne, WY
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
3122 Jackson St Available 08/01/20 4 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH HOME IN BUFFALO RIDGE - 4 BEDROOMS 1.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Historic Cheyenne
622 West. 24th Street
622 West 24th Street, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1288 sqft
622 West.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Indian Hills
5001 Ogallala Pl.
5001 Ogallala Place, Cheyenne, WY
5 Bedrooms
$1,390
1660 sqft
5001 Ogallala Pl.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
321 West 1st Ave
321 West 1st Avenue, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1928 sqft
3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM AVENUES HOME - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE SMALL DOGS CONSIDERED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH AN ADDITIONAL $50/MONTH AND A $200 NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE NO SMOKING TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR LAWN CARE & SNOW

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Mountview Park
2649 Kelley Drive
2649 Kelley Drive, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
2180 sqft
2649 Kelley Drive Available 08/14/20 TWO BED, TWO BATH, ONE CAR GARAGE - 2 BED 2 BATH ONE CAR GARAGE FINISHED BASEMENT FENCED BACKYARD CENTRAL A/C NO PETS ALLOWED NO SMOKING TENANT IS RESPONSIBLE FOR YARD CARE & SNOW REMOVAL TENANT IS RESPONSIBLE

1 of 11

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3801 Rain Dancer Trl
3801 Rain Dancer Trail, Cheyenne, WY
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2130 sqft
One of the nicest rental properties in Cheyenne. Luxurious twin home with high end finishes. Hardwood floors, granite and tile throughout. On demand hot water. New Central Air. Fully finished basement, large bedrooms fit for king sized beds.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Grandview Park
4614 E. 13th Street
4614 East 13th Street, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1240 sqft
Great 2 bedroom unit in Sun Valley! - Cute little bungalow in Sun Valley. Two bedroom 1.5 baths. One bedroom and bath upstairs and one bedroom and half bath down. There is a living room on each floor. Lovely fenced back yard.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
214 East 3rd Ave
214 East 3rd Avenue, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2472 sqft
214 East 3rd Ave Available 07/15/20 3 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM AVENUES HOME WITH 1 CAR DETACHED GARAGE - 3 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM DETACHED 1 CAR GARAGE UPDATED KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES SMALL DOG FRIENDLY ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH A $200

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
3517 Central Ave
3517 Central Ave, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2079 sqft
3517 Central Ave Available 07/13/20 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME - 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOM HOUSE WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED FENCED BACKYARD PETS ARE ACCEPTED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH A $200.

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3023 Pioneer Ave
3023 Pioneer Avenue, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2816 sqft
Gorgeous Avenues Home! - This GORGEOUS single-family property has 3BD/2BA, 2,816 sq. ft., beautiful built-ins, formal dining, lots of storage and a one car garage. Washer/Dryer are included. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

July 2020 Cheyenne Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Cheyenne Rent Report. Cheyenne rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cheyenne rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Cheyenne Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Cheyenne Rent Report. Cheyenne rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cheyenne rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Cheyenne rents increased over the past month

Cheyenne rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Cheyenne stand at $644 for a one-bedroom apartment and $857 for a two-bedroom. Cheyenne's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.4%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Cheyenne rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Cheyenne, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Cheyenne is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Cheyenne's median two-bedroom rent of $857 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Cheyenne's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Cheyenne than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Cheyenne.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Cheyenne 2 BedroomsCheyenne 3 BedroomsCheyenne Apartments with Garage
    Cheyenne Apartments with ParkingCheyenne Apartments with Washer-DryerCheyenne Dog Friendly Apartments
    Cheyenne Luxury PlacesCheyenne Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Fort Collins, COLoveland, COGreeley, COJohnstown, CO
    Evans, COWellington, COWindsor, CO
    Berthoud, CORanchettes, WYLaramie, WY

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Aims Community CollegeUniversity of Northern Colorado
    Colorado State University-Fort Collins