Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:42 PM

23 Apartments for rent in Cheyenne, WY with washer-dryer

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4016 Cobblestone
4016 Cobblestone Ct, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
4016 Cobblestone Available 07/17/20 2 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME WITH 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE - 2 BEDROOMS 2.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3837 Fire Walker Trail
3837 Fire Walker Trail, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1390 sqft
Beautiful Townhome in Saddle Ridge - This wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome is waiting for its new occupants. This home has a washer and a dryer, a 2 car garage, central air and a fenced back yard.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2215 Cheyenne Place
2215 Cheyenne Place, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$950
PET FRIENDLY, 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM, WITH A 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE - 2 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED HARDWOOD FLOORS PET FRIENDLY ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH A $200 NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE AND AN ADDITIONAL

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
5807 Starwood Ct.
5807 Starwood Court, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
5807 Starwood Ct.

Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
1813 Cheyenne Place
1813 Cheyenne Place, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1427 sqft
This is a very spacious upper unit that was just renovated! There is a large living area off of the kitchen, as well as a separate living space or formal dining area. Washer, dryer and dishwasher are all present in the unit.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Historic Cheyenne
1923 Alexander Ave.
1923 Alexander Avenue, Cheyenne, WY
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2020 sqft
1923 Alexander Ave. Available 08/06/20 House For Lease - SIZE - 2020 square feet - finished basement - 4 bedroom - 3.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3122 Jackson St
3122 Jackson Street, Cheyenne, WY
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
3122 Jackson St Available 08/01/20 4 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH HOME IN BUFFALO RIDGE - 4 BEDROOMS 1.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Historic Cheyenne
622 West. 24th Street
622 West 24th Street, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1288 sqft
622 West.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Indian Hills
5001 Ogallala Pl.
5001 Ogallala Place, Cheyenne, WY
5 Bedrooms
$1,390
1660 sqft
5001 Ogallala Pl.

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3801 Rain Dancer Trl
3801 Rain Dancer Trail, Cheyenne, WY
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2130 sqft
One of the nicest rental properties in Cheyenne. Luxurious twin home with high end finishes. Hardwood floors, granite and tile throughout. On demand hot water. New Central Air. Fully finished basement, large bedrooms fit for king sized beds.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Grandview Park
4614 E. 13th Street
4614 East 13th Street, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1240 sqft
Great 2 bedroom unit in Sun Valley! - Cute little bungalow in Sun Valley. Two bedroom 1.5 baths. One bedroom and bath upstairs and one bedroom and half bath down. There is a living room on each floor. Lovely fenced back yard.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
3517 Central Ave
3517 Central Ave, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2079 sqft
3517 Central Ave Available 07/13/20 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME - 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOM HOUSE WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED FENCED BACKYARD PETS ARE ACCEPTED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH A $200.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3023 Pioneer Ave
3023 Pioneer Avenue, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2816 sqft
Gorgeous Avenues Home! - This GORGEOUS single-family property has 3BD/2BA, 2,816 sq. ft., beautiful built-ins, formal dining, lots of storage and a one car garage. Washer/Dryer are included. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
3813 Firewalker Trail
3813 Fire Walker Trl, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
2130 sqft
3 BED 2.5 BATH Saddle Ridge Townhouse - 3 BEDROOM 2.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
4133 Gunsmoke
4133 Gun Smoke Road, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1480 sqft
4133 Gunsmoke Available 08/14/20 3 BED 2.5 BATH SADDLE RIDGE TOWNHOUSE - 3 BEDROOMS 2.

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
1201 Richardson Ct
1201 Richardson Court, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$850
750 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath charming main floor home. Hard wood floors, must see! Tenant pays gas and electric. large attached garage. Close to Francis E Warren AFB. Washer and Dryer included. 2 bedroom 1 bath charming main floor home.

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
812 W 1st Ave
812 West 1st Avenue, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Highlights include: * Excellent location within two minutes of the main gate of FEW AFB - military clause to be included in rental agreement for military * Easy walk to Frontier/Lions Park (7 blocks north) - great location if you dig Frontier

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
4032 Raindancer Trail
4032 Rain Dancer Trl, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
2130 sqft
4032 Raindancer Trail Available 07/13/20 3 BED 2.5 BATH SADDLE RIDGE TOWNHOUSE - 3 BEDROOM 2.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
609 Montclair Drive
609 Montclair Drive, Cheyenne, WY
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
609 Montclair - Newly remodeled throughout entire house!!! 4 bedrooms, 2 baths with a 1 car garage, fenced backyard with deck! Washer & Dryer included. Can convert into a 5th bedroom if necessary. Pet friendly. Call today for a showing 307-632-2355.

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
3602 Woodhaven Drive
3602 Woodhaven Dr, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
2440 sqft
3602 Woodhaven Drive Available 01/03/20 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM TOWNHOUSE WITH 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE - 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING UNFINISHED BASEMENT NO PETS NO SMOKING TENANTS ARE

Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
1786 Spring Court
1786 Spring Ct, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Available Immediately: 1786C- NEW CONSTRUCTION! These gorgeous apartments are conveniently located just off Dell Range Boulevard, within walking distance to restaurants and shopping.
Results within 1 mile of Cheyenne

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4125 Gunsmoke Rd
4125 Gun Smoke Road, Laramie County, WY
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
4 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATHROOM SADDLERIDGE TWINHOME WITH 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE - 4 BEDROOM 3.
Results within 5 miles of Cheyenne

Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
3537 Storey Boulevard
3537 Storey Blvd, Ranchettes, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Available Immediately: NEW CONSTRUCTION! These stunning apartments are located just off of Ridge Road and Storey Boulevard. All units feature 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.

Cheyenne rents increased over the past month

Cheyenne rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Cheyenne stand at $644 for a one-bedroom apartment and $857 for a two-bedroom. Cheyenne's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.4%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Cheyenne rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Cheyenne, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Cheyenne is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Cheyenne's median two-bedroom rent of $857 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Cheyenne's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Cheyenne than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Cheyenne.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

