61 Apartments for rent in Laramie County, WY

1 of 11

Last updated July 25 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1813 Cheyenne Place
1813 Cheyenne Place, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1427 sqft
This is a very spacious upper unit that was just renovated! There is a large living area off of the kitchen, as well as a separate living space or formal dining area. Washer, dryer and dishwasher are all present in the unit.

1 of 10

Last updated July 25 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
3307 Dean Paul Drive
3307 Dean Paul Drive, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
Available Immediately: 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo with off street parking, offering a full bedroom and bathroom on the main level, and 2 bedrooms, and 3/4 bathroom in the fully finished basement.

1 of 9

Last updated July 25 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
3525 Storey Boulevard
3525 Storey Blvd, Ranchettes, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Available Immediately: NEW CONSTRUCTION! These stunning apartments are located just off of Ridge Road and Storey Boulevard. All units feature 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.

1 of 4

Last updated July 25 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Historic Cheyenne
1901 Central Avenue
1901 Central Avenue, Cheyenne, WY
Studio
$500
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available Immediately: (#711) Spacious studio apartment located in the heart of Downtown. This is a 2nd level unit.

1 of 4

Last updated July 25 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Historic Cheyenne
1612 Central Avenue
1612 Central Avenue, Cheyenne, WY
Studio
$500
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Available Immediately: (#7) Lariat Apartments- Studio apartment located in the heart of Downtown. These units are on the 2nd floor of a commercial space.

1 of 11

Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
327 Annie Morgan Court
327 Annie Morgan Court, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1477 sqft
327 Annie Morgan Court Available 08/21/20 Spacious Townhome - The perfectTownhome for your family. 3 spacious bedrooms and 3 bathrooms ,2 car garage, Master bedroom with Master bath .Dogs allowed Please call 307-632-2355 (RLNE5979871)

1 of 9

Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
313 Patton Ave
313 Patton Avenue, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1482 sqft
Beautiful roomy 3 bedroom 2.5 bath - 2 car garage, newer flooring, washer and dryer, Pretty townhome ready for new tenants No Pets Allowed (RLNE5936183)

1 of 8

Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
319 Arbor Lane
319 Arbor Lane, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1057 sqft
2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM, SINGLE LEVEL TOWNHOME WITH ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE - 2 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED NEW PAINT & FLOORING NO PETS NO SMOKING TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR LAWN CARE & SNOW REMOVAL TENANTS ARE

1 of 13

Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
4704 Hickory Place
4704 Hickory Place, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Wonderful 2 Story Townhome in Buffalo Ridge - This great townhouse has beautiful plank flooring, washer and dryer, 1 1/2 baths and a fenced back yard. Off street parking.

1 of 1

Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
4016 Cobblestone
4016 Cobblestone Ct, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
2 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME WITH 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE - 2 BEDROOMS 2.

1 of 19

Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
3837 Fire Walker Trail
3837 Fire Walker Trail, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1390 sqft
Beautiful Townhome in Saddle Ridge - This wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome is waiting for its new occupants. This home has a washer and a dryer, a 2 car garage, central air and a fenced back yard.

1 of 8

Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
5003 Sunny Ridge Ln
5003 Sunny Ridge Ln, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1720 sqft
5003 Sunny Ridge Ln Available 08/31/20 Great 3 bedroom 3 bath 2 car garage duplex - This sunny unit has a fenced in yard, a 2 car garage, a back deck, new washer and dryer, new paint, and unfinished basement and it's in a great location.

1 of 5

Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
519 3rd Street
519 West 3rd Street, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1482 sqft
House for Rent - Fully furnished 3 bedroom 2.5 bath w/ 2 car garage No Pets Allowed (RLNE5501164)

1 of 35

Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
3023 Pioneer Ave
3023 Pioneer Avenue, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2816 sqft
Gorgeous Avenues Home! - This GORGEOUS single-family property has 3BD/2BA, 2,816 sq. ft., beautiful built-ins, formal dining, lots of storage and a one car garage. Washer/Dryer are included. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

1 of 16

Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
Western Hills
7107 Tumbleweed Dr
7107 Tumbleweed Drive, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
7107 Tumbleweed Dr Available 07/31/20 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS AND 2 HALF BATHS, 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE - 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS, PLUS 2 HALF BATHS 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE FINISHED BASEMENT WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED NO PETS NO SMOKING LAWN CARE & SNOW REMOVAL

1 of 11

Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
7243 Bomar Drive
7243 Bomar Drive, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1756 sqft
Newly Remodeled! - This recently remodeled property offers 3BD/2BA, all new appliances, paint and carpet! There is a large fenced backyard, deck, and attached 1 car garage.

1 of 28

Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
Historic Cheyenne
1923 Alexander Ave.
1923 Alexander Avenue, Cheyenne, WY
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2020 sqft
1923 Alexander Ave. Available 08/06/20 House For Lease - SIZE - 2020 square feet - finished basement - 4 bedroom - 3.

1 of 14

Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
3816 Firewalker Trail
3816 Fire Walker Trl, Cheyenne, WY
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2130 sqft
3816 Firewalker Trail Available 09/07/20 4 BEDROOM 3.5 BATH SADDLE RIDGE TOWNHOUSE - 4 BEDROOM 3.

1 of 20

Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
606 W Second St
606 West 2nd Street, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1284 sqft
606 W Second St Available 08/19/20 House For Lease - SIZE - 1482 square feet - 2 story - 3 bedroom - 2.

1 of 6

Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
2215 Cheyenne Place
2215 Cheyenne Place, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$950
PET FRIENDLY, 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM, WITH A 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE - 2 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED HARDWOOD FLOORS PET FRIENDLY ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH A $200 NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE AND AN ADDITIONAL

1 of 8

Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
Historic Cheyenne
220 E 6th St
220 E 6th St, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM, 1 CAR DETACHED GARAGE - 2 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1 CAR DETACHED GARAGE WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED NO PETS NO SMOKING TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR LAWN CARE & SNOW REMOVAL TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL UTILITIES TENANTS ARE REQUIRED

1 of 11

Last updated July 24 at 09:16 AM
1 Unit Available
809 W 2nd Ave
809 West 2nd Avenue, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
809 W 2nd Ave Available 08/14/20 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM AVENUES HOME WITH 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE - 2 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE SUNROOM WASHER/DRYER NO PETS NO SMOKING TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR LAWN CARE AND SNOW REMOVAL TENANTS ARE

1 of 5

Last updated July 24 at 09:16 AM
1 Unit Available
3122 Jackson St
3122 Jackson Street, Cheyenne, WY
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
3122 Jackson St Available 08/01/20 4 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH HOME IN BUFFALO RIDGE - 4 BEDROOMS 1.

1 of 11

Last updated July 24 at 09:16 AM
1 Unit Available
4605 Garnet Way
4605 Garnet Way, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
3 BED 2.5 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME - 3 BED 2.

