AL
/
WY
/
cheyenne
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:56 AM

36 Apartments for rent in Cheyenne, WY with garage

Cheyenne apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, t... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
5524 Liz Ranch Road
5524 Liz Ranch Road, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2516 sqft
Available Immediately: Newer construction in JL Ranch! This beautiful home features a spacious floor plan with 3 bedrooms (each with their own walk-in closet), 2 bathrooms, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, a 2 car garage, and an

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
1764 Newton Drive
1764 Newton Drive, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1200 sqft
This is an adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch-style home. It includes a storage shed and a finished basement. There is a 1-car garage and plenty of space for a basketball hoop! The bright kitchen looks into a spacious sun-room.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5012 Rock Springs St
5012 Rock Springs Street, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1498 sqft
5012 Rock Springs St Available 06/19/20 House For Lease - SIZE - 1474 square feet + 642 unfinished basement - 3 bedroom - 2.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7243 Bomar Drive
7243 Bomar Drive, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1756 sqft
Newly Remodeled! - This recently remodeled property offers 3BD/2BA, all new appliances, paint and carpet! There is a large fenced backyard, deck, and attached 1 car garage.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Historic Cheyenne
1 Unit Available
314 W 27th St
314 West 27th Street, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2552 sqft
3 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATH, 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, DOWNTOWN LOCATION - 3 BEDROOMS 3.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
114 Brookfield Ct #3
114 Brookfield Court, Cheyenne, WY
1 Bedroom
$850
796 sqft
114 Brookfield Ct.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1507 Crook Ave.
1507 Crook Avenue, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1094 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM HOUSE - 3 BEDROOMS WITH A BONUS ROOM 3 BATHROOMS SINGLE FAMILY HOME 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE WITH REMOTES WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED FENCED YARD DOGS ALLOWED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH AN ADDITIONAL $50/MO AND A $200 NON

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1126 White Water Ct
1126 White Water Court, Cheyenne, WY
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3292 sqft
Exceptionally Spacious in the Pointe! - This GORGEOUS 4BD/3BA Ranch Style home in the Pointe has multiple upgrades throughout the property.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6727 Painted Rock Trl.
6727 Painted Rock Trail, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
3 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM SADDLE RIDGE TOWNHOUSE - 3 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM TOWNHOUSE WASHER/DRYER UNFINISHED BASEMENT 2 CAR GARAGE WITH REMOTES SPRINKLER SYSTEM CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING NO PETS NO SMOKING TENANT PAYS ALL UTILTIES AND IS RESPONSIBLE FOR LAWN

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Historic Cheyenne
1 Unit Available
713 W 25th St.
713 West 25th Street, Cheyenne, WY
1 Bedroom
$995
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
713 W 25th St. Available 06/22/20 Fantasic Ranch - This adorable 1BD/2BA property is located in a quiet neighborhood. There are hardwood floors upstairs. There are washer and dryer hook ups in the basement. The backyard is fully fenced.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Grandview Park
1 Unit Available
4916 Continental Place
4916 Continental Place, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1240 sqft
4916 Continental Place Available 07/13/20 2 BED 2 BATH TOWNHOUSE - 2 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS TOWNHOUSE 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE SPRINKLER SYSTEM LAUNDRY AREA WITH HOOKUPS NO PETS NO SMOKING TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR SNOW REMOVAL AND YARD CARE TENANTS

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3023 Pioneer Ave
3023 Pioneer Avenue, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2816 sqft
Gorgeous Avenues Home! - This GORGEOUS single-family property has 3BD/2BA, 2,816 sq. ft., beautiful built-ins, formal dining, lots of storage and a one car garage. Washer/Dryer are included. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3650 Gunsmoke Road
3650 Gun Smoke Road, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1660 sqft
3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM SADDLE RIDGE SINGLE FAMILY HOME - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM RANCH STYLE HOME CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE SPRINKLER SYSTEM NO PETS NO SMOKING TENANT(S) RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL UTILITIES TENANT(S) RESPONSIBLE FOR YARD

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4032 Raindancer Trail
4032 Rain Dancer Trl, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
2130 sqft
4032 Raindancer Trail Available 07/13/20 3 BED 2.5 BATH SADDLE RIDGE TOWNHOUSE - 3 BEDROOM 2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mountview Park
1 Unit Available
1868 Cherry Ct
1868 Cherry Court, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1800 sqft
3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM ONE CAR GARAGE PARTIALLY FINISHED BASEMENT WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS DOG FRIENDLY ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH ADDITIONAL $50/MONTH AND $200 NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE NO SMOKING TENANT(S)

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
208 Hacienda Court
208 Hacienda Court, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1008 sqft
208 Hacienda Court Available 07/13/20 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM, 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, VILLAGE CREEK TOWNHOUSE - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM TOWNHOUSE 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS NO PETS NO SMOKING TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR BACKYARD LAWN CARE

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
321 West 1st Ave
321 West 1st Avenue, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1928 sqft
3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM AVENUES HOME - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE SMALL DOGS CONSIDERED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH AN ADDITIONAL $50/MONTH AND A $200 NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE NO SMOKING TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR LAWN CARE & SNOW

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6601 Horse Soldier Rd.
6601 Horse Soldier Rd, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2130 sqft
MUST SEE EXECUTIVE TWINHOME IN SADDLE RIDGE SUBDIVISION - 3 BEDROOM 2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
315 Hacienda Ct.
315 Hacienda Court, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1008 sqft
315 Hacienda Ct.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3813 Firewalker Trail
3813 Fire Walker Trl, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
2130 sqft
3813 Firewalker Trail Available 07/10/20 3 BED 2.5 BATH Saddle Ridge Townhouse - 3 BEDROOM 2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
310 Annie Morgan Court
310 Annie Morgan Court, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1482 sqft
310 Annie Morgan Court Available 07/07/20 Spacious Townhome - The perfectTownhome for your family. 3 spacious bedrooms and 3 bathrooms ,2 car garage, Master bedroom with Master bathroom, Sprinkler system and central A/C.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3837 Fire Walker Trail
3837 Fire Walker Trail, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1390 sqft
Beautiful Townhome in Saddle Ridge - This wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome is waiting for its new occupants. This home has a washer and a dryer, a 2 car garage, central air and a fenced back yard.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mountview Park
1 Unit Available
3103 Forest Drive
3103 Forest Drive, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1026 sqft
3103 Forest Drive Available 06/30/20 Cozy 2 Bedroom! - This fantastic property has 2BD/1BA. Spacious bedrooms, full kitchen and a lovely family room make this house feel so cozy! There is a 1 Car Attached garage and a huge, fenced backyard.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1125 Melody Lane
1125 Melody Lane, Cheyenne, WY
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2400 sqft
1125 Melody Lane Available 06/19/20 4 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME - 4 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS PET FRIENDLY ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH ADDITIONAL $50/MONTH AND $200 NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE NO
City Guide for Cheyenne, WY

Often referred to as “Frontier City,” Cheyenne is a quiet town with an independent spirit. It also happens to be the capital of Wyoming. Situated between two major highways, I-25 and I-80, Cheyenne boasts historic places (over 50 on the National Register of Historic Places) and a ton of outdoor space. In fact, it has been called “Trail Town USA” due to its many trails, parks and green spaces. Here, you really are free to roam in this plain state.

With all that open space comes a lot of wind and some pretty cold temperatures. Winters here are cold and long. Furthermore, winter doesn’t always happen when you’d think. Snow falls as late as March and April and will have you welcoming the arid Cheyenne summers. What we’re really trying to say is: “stay on your weather-toes.”

Roaming free and living independently, or away from the hustle and bustle of a “big” city, are some of the many appealing parts of Cheyenne, but what makes believers out of the residents is the great cost of living, the lack of traffic (you can get anywhere in 10 minutes) and the absence of state income tax. That’s right, friends. Keeping your money close is just a perk of living in this Wyoming town.

Speaking of government, those moving here for work should know that government jobs are the largest part of Cheyenne’s economy. Your friends and neighbors will likely be city or state government employees and/or servicemen living or working at the local Air Force base.

But just because Cheyenne is full of hard working people doesn’t mean it lacks fun. While downtown may be full of city and government offices, it’s also the go-to spot for entertainment such as Cheyenne Frontier Days—a 10-day concert event and the nation’s largest outdoor rodeo. Yee-haw! Rest easy, Cheyenne knows how to party, partner.

Now that we have told you where to work and party, let’s talk about where to live. A typical home in Cheyenne is a three to four bedrooms on a nice-sized piece of land. There isn’t a bad area in the city and newer apartment buildings are popping up around town. The only thing that differs throughout certain parts of the city is that the more west you move, the more remote your living experience will be.

Additionally, the more west you live, the closer you are to the base. This area is filled with working professionals, active military personnel, seniors and those who own a lot of land. While you can find apartments out west, the majority of living options are single-family homes.

On the other hand, the east side of town is rapidly growing and apartments are sprouting up. There are also a few more singles, college students and young professionals in this part of Cheyenne. While it is still just a few minutes from the base, it is closer to downtown, shopping, dining and Laramie Community College.

Sure, you won’t find Madison Ave. shopping here or a downtown full of coffee shops, but there is a local way of doing things that’s entirely Cheyenne. Good luck finding your home on the range and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Cheyenne 2 BedroomsCheyenne 3 BedroomsCheyenne Apartments with BalconyCheyenne Apartments with GarageCheyenne Apartments with ParkingCheyenne Apartments with Washer-DryerCheyenne Dog Friendly ApartmentsCheyenne Luxury PlacesCheyenne Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Collins, COLoveland, COGreeley, COJohnstown, COEvans, COWellington, COWindsor, COBerthoud, CORanchettes, WYLaramie, WY

Apartments Near Colleges

Aims Community CollegeUniversity of Northern ColoradoColorado State University-Fort Collins