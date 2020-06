Amenities

hardwood floors dogs allowed carport dog park

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport dog park parking

This two bedroom, one bathroom home is ready for a new family. Hardwood floors were recently refinished and there is a large living room/dining area. The backyard is fully fenced and has a separate dog run. There is a carport available in the rear of the house, and tons of storage in the back shed and unfinished basement.