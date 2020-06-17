Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage elevator fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage

The Downtown rental you've been waiting for! Relish in a care-free lifestyle with this stunning, 6th floor Warehouse Lofts condo! Experience urban living at its finest in a prime location, walking distance to the Public Market, Third Ward dining and boutique shopping, and just a short few minutes to the Lakefront and festival grounds! Effortlessly pairing a modern, industrial feel with old world charm, this gorgeous loft offers up great city views with an oversized South facing balcony for outdoor enjoyment. Master Ensuite features a WIC with a must have built-in closet organizer. In-unit W/D, gas FP, SS appliances and HWF's check all the boxes. One garage plus one off street parking space keep the parking woes away! Furnished option available. Call to view today before it's gone!