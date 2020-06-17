All apartments in Milwaukee
Find more places like Warehouse Lofts.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milwaukee, WI
/
Warehouse Lofts
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:23 PM

Warehouse Lofts

413 North 2nd Street · (414) 962-3605
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Milwaukee
See all
Kilbourn Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

413 North 2nd Street, Milwaukee, WI 53203
Kilbourn Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 640 · Avail. now

$2,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1379 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
The Downtown rental you've been waiting for! Relish in a care-free lifestyle with this stunning, 6th floor Warehouse Lofts condo! Experience urban living at its finest in a prime location, walking distance to the Public Market, Third Ward dining and boutique shopping, and just a short few minutes to the Lakefront and festival grounds! Effortlessly pairing a modern, industrial feel with old world charm, this gorgeous loft offers up great city views with an oversized South facing balcony for outdoor enjoyment. Master Ensuite features a WIC with a must have built-in closet organizer. In-unit W/D, gas FP, SS appliances and HWF's check all the boxes. One garage plus one off street parking space keep the parking woes away! Furnished option available. Call to view today before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Warehouse Lofts have any available units?
Warehouse Lofts has a unit available for $2,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does Warehouse Lofts have?
Some of Warehouse Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Warehouse Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Warehouse Lofts isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Warehouse Lofts pet-friendly?
No, Warehouse Lofts is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milwaukee.
Does Warehouse Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Warehouse Lofts does offer parking.
Does Warehouse Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Warehouse Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Warehouse Lofts have a pool?
No, Warehouse Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Warehouse Lofts have accessible units?
No, Warehouse Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Warehouse Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Warehouse Lofts has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Warehouse Lofts?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1007 N Marshall Street
1007 North Marshall Street
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Latitude
1857 East Kenilworth Place
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Newport Manor
1720 East Newport Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53211
Boston Lofts
630 N 4th St
Milwaukee, WI 53203
2465 N Frederick
2465 North Frederick Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53211
The Viking
1717 East Kane Place
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Stitchweld
2141 S Robinson Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53207
East Pointe Commons
1404 N Van Buren St
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Similar Pages

Milwaukee 1 BedroomsMilwaukee 2 Bedrooms
Milwaukee Apartments with ParkingMilwaukee Pet Friendly Places
Milwaukee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIKenosha, WI
Wauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIRacine, WI
Greenfield, WIBuffalo Grove, ILVernon Hills, ILFranklin, WI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lower East SideMurray HillRiverwest
Yankee HillBay ViewNorthpoint
Kilbourn TownWalker's Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Wisconsin Lutheran CollegeAlverno College
Marquette UniversityMilwaukee Area Technical College
Milwaukee School of Engineering
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity