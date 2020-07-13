Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking bbq/grill garage accessible 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 alarm system bike storage cc payments e-payments guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Latitude Apartment Homes is conveniently located in Milwaukee’s Lower East Side, nestled in one of the most dynamic locations in the city. The city’s best restaurants, shopping, and nightlife are well within walking distance, where you can grab a cup of coffee at Allegro Coffee Company, pick up some groceries at Whole Foods, or enjoy a ride through Oak Leaf Bike Trail. Latitude is also close to Riverside University High School and Rufus King International Middle School.



With 8 distinct floorplans, you’re sure to find the perfect studio or one bedroom apartment. Apartments include modern finishes like granite countertops, and convenient amenities like in-unit laundry, a 24-hour fitness room, and heated underground parking. Bring your furry family member along too, since we’re pet friendly! Residents can make maintenance requests and pay rent online easily through our resident portal, and future residents can apply online as well. Once you enter through the secure lobby, you can head up to the second floor community room where you can host get-togethers that need a little more space. We also offer a community terrace with furniture and a gas grill for all your summer party needs!



Modern design, convenient amenities, and a central location make Latitude an ideal place to live in Milwaukee. Schedule a tour and come see us at Latitude. We’d love to help you find your new home.