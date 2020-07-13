All apartments in Milwaukee
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:01 AM

Latitude

1857 East Kenilworth Place · (414) 420-9437
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1857 East Kenilworth Place, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Lower East Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 421 · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 561 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 205 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,270

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 696 sqft

Unit 506 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 696 sqft

Unit 212 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Latitude.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
accessible
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
alarm system
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Latitude Apartment Homes is conveniently located in Milwaukee’s Lower East Side, nestled in one of the most dynamic locations in the city. The city’s best restaurants, shopping, and nightlife are well within walking distance, where you can grab a cup of coffee at Allegro Coffee Company, pick up some groceries at Whole Foods, or enjoy a ride through Oak Leaf Bike Trail. Latitude is also close to Riverside University High School and Rufus King International Middle School.

With 8 distinct floorplans, you’re sure to find the perfect studio or one bedroom apartment. Apartments include modern finishes like granite countertops, and convenient amenities like in-unit laundry, a 24-hour fitness room, and heated underground parking. Bring your furry family member along too, since we’re pet friendly! Residents can make maintenance requests and pay rent online easily through our resident portal, and future residents can apply online as well. Once you enter through the secure lobby, you can head up to the second floor community room where you can host get-togethers that need a little more space. We also offer a community terrace with furniture and a gas grill for all your summer party needs!

Modern design, convenient amenities, and a central location make Latitude an ideal place to live in Milwaukee. Schedule a tour and come see us at Latitude. We’d love to help you find your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $350
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
Dogs
deposit: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Great Dane, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Saint Bernard, Akita, Chow Chow, Wolf-Hybrids, American Bulldog
Cats
deposit: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Garage. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Latitude have any available units?
Latitude has 8 units available starting at $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does Latitude have?
Some of Latitude's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Latitude currently offering any rent specials?
Latitude is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Latitude pet-friendly?
Yes, Latitude is pet friendly.
Does Latitude offer parking?
Yes, Latitude offers parking.
Does Latitude have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Latitude offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Latitude have a pool?
No, Latitude does not have a pool.
Does Latitude have accessible units?
Yes, Latitude has accessible units.
Does Latitude have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Latitude has units with dishwashers.
