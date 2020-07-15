/
south milwaukee
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:18 PM
129 Apartments for rent in South Milwaukee, WI📍
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
2 Units Available
920 Lofts
920 Marquette Avenue, South Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$995
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale Luxury 1 BR 1 BA Condo in S. Milwaukee • Walking Distance to the Lake & Grant Park!! • Close to airport, Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek, Kenosha, and an easy commute to downtown.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
601 Milwaukee Ave 301
601 Milwaukee Avenue, South Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
NEWLY LISTED: Spacious 1BR, Heat Included, HWFLrs - Property Id: 166844 NEWLY REMODELED ONE BEDROOM - 601 Milwaukee Ave #301 A One bedroom available for rent. $700, heat, hot water and cooking gas all included.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
920 Michigan Ave
920 Michigan Avenue, South Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1544 sqft
Tenant responsible for own utilities.
Results within 5 miles of South Milwaukee
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:05 PM
13 Units Available
Emerald Row Apartments
7971 South 6th Street, Oak Creek, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,240
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1334 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1639 sqft
Emerald Row is a new residential apartment community in Oak Creek at Drexel Town Square.
Verified
Last updated June 26 at 02:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Town of Lake
Seaway Terrace
4601 South 1st Street, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$805
Seaway Terrace is Milwaukee's best kept secret! You'll find recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors in a bright clean building! Our mission statement is simple. We offer quality apartments at affordable rents in a convenient location.
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Bay View
2636 S Logan
2636 South Logan Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$750
1 Bedroom
$850
2 Bedrooms
$950
Welcome to 2636 S Logan Avenue - Located in the heart of Bayview close to shopping, restaurants, bus routes, parks and with a convenience store nearby. Walking distance to Lake Michigan. Managed by Katz Properties.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Bay View
2938 S Herman St Lower
2938 South Herman Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Unit Lower Available 08/01/20 Bayview Duplex Relocate MKE - Property Id: 162108 Spacious 2 bedroom Flat, 1 bath, Living Room, Dining Room, updated kitchen and bath. Basement storage and off street parking.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3872 S Lake Drive 102
3872 South Lake Drive, St. Francis, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
3872 S Lake Drive 102 Available 09/01/20 2 Bedroom Lakefront Condo! - ***Please note that the photos are from when previous tenant lived there.
Last updated October 12 at 10:27 AM
1 Unit Available
420 E. WYNBROOK DR.
420 East Wynbrook Drive, Oak Creek, WI
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
House for rent in downtown Oak Creek - Property Id: 85628 Beautiful property with huge fenced back yard in the hearth of downtown Oak Creek. 5 minutes walking distance from Drexel Square. Our rental house offer a cosy and modern open concept style.
Results within 10 miles of South Milwaukee
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
26 Units Available
Bay View
Stitchweld
2141 S Robinson Ave, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,130
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1167 sqft
Near Lake Michigan's shores and by Kinnickinnic Ave. shops. Apartments feature technology packages, gourmet kitchens ,and private terraces. Coffee and tea bar, dog park, bike storage, and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
8 Units Available
Brewer's Hill
Trostel Square Apartments
1818 N Commerce St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,496
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1132 sqft
A modern community overlooking the water. Updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Units come fully furnished. Fantastic location with a clubhouse, gym, garage and courtyard. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
2 Units Available
Walker's Point
Quartet
211 W Mineral Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,455
1460 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quartet in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
2 Units Available
Bay View
Kinetik
2130 South Kinnickinnic Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1037 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kinetik in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
37 Units Available
Lower East Side
Urbanite
1840 North Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,042
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
541 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Urbanite in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
5 Units Available
Lower East Side
The Oakland Apartments
1935-1945 North Oakland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$715
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$780
Near the water and area parks. Smoke-free community. This pet-friendly community features a lobby area and ample green space. Each home includes hardwood floors, newer appliances and ample storage.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:11 PM
20 Units Available
Historic Third Ward
Jefferson Block
143 N Jackson St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,375
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1212 sqft
This newly constructed community has a granite and brick exterior. Homes offer maple cabinetry, modern fixtures and beautiful kitchens. On-site fitness center, indoor, heated parking and pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:11 PM
4 Units Available
Lower East Side
Coronet Apartments
1901 N Prospect Ave, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Located near I-70 and Sinclair Community College. Fantastic location for those who work at the VA Medical Center. Pet-friendly. 24-hour maintenance for emergencies. On-site playground. Full kitchens and modern layouts.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:11 PM
13 Units Available
Yankee Hill
City Green
1100 N Cass St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,475
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1127 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Green in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:44 PM
8 Units Available
Kilbourn Town
Library Hill
740 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,105
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,360
1173 sqft
Designer interiors, 24-hour gym and optional garages. Recently renovated, pet friendly. In a completely walkable neighborhood near restaurants, shops and more. Blocks from I-43 and Marquette University.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:42 PM
25 Units Available
Historic Third Ward
Gaslight Lofts and Corcoran Lofts
425 E Menomonee St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,395
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1307 sqft
Excellent location in the historic Third Ward, near I-794 and Henry Maier Festival Park. Units feature patio or balcony, laundry, refrigerator, oven, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community includes parking and clubhouse.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:39 PM
13 Units Available
Lower East Side
East Pointe Commons
1404 N Van Buren St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,375
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1356 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Milwaukee close to East Pointe Marketplace. Units feature private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy the gym and communal courtyard!
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:30 PM
19 Units Available
Kilbourn Town
The Grand Wisconsin Apartments
720 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,245
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location close to the Delta Center, Hilton Milwaukee and the Shops of Grand Avenue. Units have laundry, dishwasher and extra storage. Community includes coffee bar, concierge and dog grooming.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
9 Units Available
Ryan Green
9506 S Ryan Green Ct, Franklin, WI
1 Bedroom
$858
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
1100 sqft
Ryan Green offers privacy and comfort in our park like setting with ample green space.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
11 Units Available
American Colony
3215 W Colony Dr, Greenfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$963
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
1050 sqft
Apartment Colony Apartments offers you a natural sanctuary from everyday living. Our spacious floorplans and our community features offer you everything your busy lifestyle demands.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In South Milwaukee, the median rent is $502 for a studio, $611 for a 1-bedroom, $757 for a 2-bedroom, and $954 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in South Milwaukee, check out our monthly South Milwaukee Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the South Milwaukee area include Carroll University, Wisconsin Lutheran College, Alverno College, Marquette University, and Gateway Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to South Milwaukee from include Milwaukee, Waukegan, Waukesha, Brookfield, and Kenosha.
