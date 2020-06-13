/
227 Apartments for rent in St. Francis, WI📍
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3862 S Lake Drive 102
3862 South Lake Drive, St. Francis, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
3862 S Lake Drive 102 Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Lakefront Condo! - ***Please note that the photos are from when previous tenant lived there.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Hidden Ponds Condominiums
2724 Hidden Drive, St. Francis, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1300 sqft
******REDUCED RENT SPECIAL****** Private entrance, 2 car garage, first floor unit, no stairs Excellent location: 10 minutes to Downtown, proximity to airport, Bay View, grocery, library. Quiet and peaceful setting on 13 acres.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3713 South Rutland Avenue
3713 South Rutland Avenue, St. Francis, WI
2 Bedrooms
$900
950 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Saint Francis.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Bay View
1 Unit Available
2970 S Clement Ave
2970 South Clement Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1500 sqft
One of a kind Virtual tour: https://kuula.co/share/7c0pC/collection/7l8ms Come see this beauty of a house.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 06:59pm
Historic Third Ward
27 Units Available
Gaslight Lofts and Corcoran Lofts
425 E Menomonee St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,165
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1307 sqft
Excellent location in the historic Third Ward, near I-794 and Henry Maier Festival Park. Units feature patio or balcony, laundry, refrigerator, oven, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community includes parking and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Bay View
21 Units Available
Stitchweld
2141 S Robinson Ave, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,104
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1159 sqft
Near Lake Michigan's shores and by Kinnickinnic Ave. shops. Apartments feature technology packages, gourmet kitchens ,and private terraces. Coffee and tea bar, dog park, bike storage, and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Lower East Side
10 Units Available
Avenir
1437 N Jefferson St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,365
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1041 sqft
Avenir Apartments is located in the lower east side portion of Downtown Milwaukee.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 06:11pm
Lower East Side
18 Units Available
The North End
1551 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,200
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1235 sqft
Newly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly complex features grooming area for dogs, plus pool, gym, and games room for their owners. Lots of shops and restaurants within walking distance.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Walker's Point
1 Unit Available
Mineral
1002 S 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$600
500 sqft
Studio Living in Walker's Point! - ***Current Rent Specials*** $100.00 CREDIT if an application is received within 24hrs of viewing 1/2 OFF on a 13 Month Lease A cozy studio apartment located in Walker's Point.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Lower East Side
1 Unit Available
The Viking
1717 East Kane Place, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near US-51 and I-55. This pet-friendly community features a pool with a sundeck. Short-term leases available. Discounts for police and military professionals. Homes offer full kitchens and carpeting.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
$
Kilbourn Town
11 Units Available
The Grand Wisconsin Apartments
720 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,286
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location close to the Delta Center, Hilton Milwaukee and the Shops of Grand Avenue. Units have laundry, dishwasher and extra storage. Community includes coffee bar, concierge and dog grooming.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 06:46pm
10 Units Available
Ravinia
4280 S Ravinia Dr, Greenfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,095
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1104 sqft
Ravinia is a comfortable community offering amenities like air conditioning, dishwashers, ovens, ranges, refrigerators, in-unit laundry and washer/dryer hookups. The community features pet-friendly amenities and a pool.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 06:11pm
Kilbourn Town
11 Units Available
Library Hill
740 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,175
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1173 sqft
Designer interiors, 24-hour gym and optional garages. Recently renovated, pet friendly. In a completely walkable neighborhood near restaurants, shops and more. Blocks from I-43 and Marquette University.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:00pm
Northpoint
27 Units Available
Park Lafayette Towers
1918 E Lafayette Pl, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,345
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1274 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,410
1863 sqft
Luxury high-rise apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly grounds offer 24-hour concierge, pool gym, and more. Excellent location, lower east side Milwaukee. Near city amenities and Lake Michigan beaches.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 06:19pm
Lower East Side
12 Units Available
East Pointe Commons
1404 N Van Buren St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,440
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1356 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Milwaukee close to East Pointe Marketplace. Units feature private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy the gym and communal courtyard!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Walker's Point
6 Units Available
Quartet
211 W Mineral Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,195
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,455
1460 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quartet in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Lower East Side
24 Units Available
Urbanite
1840 North Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,175
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
541 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1218 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Urbanite in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
$
Lower East Side
6 Units Available
Coronet Apartments
1901 N Prospect Ave, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Located near I-70 and Sinclair Community College. Fantastic location for those who work at the VA Medical Center. Pet-friendly. 24-hour maintenance for emergencies. On-site playground. Full kitchens and modern layouts.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Yankee Hill
17 Units Available
City Green
1100 N Cass St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,475
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1127 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Green in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
$
Lower East Side
5 Units Available
Royall Villas Apartments
1533 East Royall Place, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$895
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
960 sqft
A pet-friendly community near I-55 and area hospitals. A short drive to Downtown Jackson. Each home features a wood-burning fireplace, private alarm system, washer and dryer hookups, and ample storage. Pool and new playground on-site.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Historic Third Ward
9 Units Available
Jefferson Block
143 N Jackson St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,395
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1212 sqft
This newly constructed community has a granite and brick exterior. Homes offer maple cabinetry, modern fixtures and beautiful kitchens. On-site fitness center, indoor, heated parking and pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
$
Lower East Side
4 Units Available
Summerfield Court
1495 North Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,075
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Just a few minutes from the park and area highways. Smoke-free community. Homes offer fireplaces, hardwood floors and updated appliances. A patio or balcony in each unit. Pet-friendly. On-site laundry provided.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Lower East Side
3 Units Available
The London House
1580 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$775
338 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Spacious homes with upgraded amenities including a resort-like pool, lighted tennis courts, and a fitness center with group programs. Homes feature wood-burning fireplaces and lots of storage. Near I-185.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
Historic Third Ward
4 Units Available
DoMUS Apartments
441 E Erie St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,580
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,080
1403 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,155
1894 sqft
A modern community with an on-site pool, hot tub, gym and fire pit. Updated appliances, lots of storage and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats welcome. Car charging available.
In St. Francis, the median rent is $498 for a studio, $605 for a 1-bedroom, $750 for a 2-bedroom, and $946 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in St. Francis, check out our monthly St. Francis Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the St. Francis area include Carroll University, Wisconsin Lutheran College, Alverno College, Marquette University, and Gateway Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to St. Francis from include Milwaukee, Waukegan, Waukesha, Brookfield, and Kenosha.
