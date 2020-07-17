All apartments in Milwaukee
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

9136 W. Morgan Avenue

9136 West Morgan Avenue · (262) 525-6734
Location

9136 West Morgan Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53227
Euclid Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Large 2 BR with walk-in closets. Full size in-unit washer and dryer. Kitchen pantry, vaulted ceilings and ample kitchen cabinet space. Secure underground parking included in the rent. Dimensions: Master BR (18' 6" X 10' 9") Master Walk-In Closet (11' 5" X 7') BR 2 (12' 6" X 11') LR (15' 9" X 17' 8") Kitchen/Dinette (17' X 11') Patio (7' 3" X 11' 5") Bath (11' 5" X 6')
A beautiful property located just 15 minutes from downtown Milwaukee in a quaint residential neighborhood with two recreational parks within walking distance. Safe Condo-Style apartments on the corner of 92nd and Morgan with very convenient access to HWY 45. Less than 10 minutes drive to Milwaukee VA Medical Center, Aurora West Allis Medical Center, Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center and Froedtert & The Medical College of Wisconsin! Each unit has private access, full-sized in-unit washer and dryer, balcony and secure and warm underground parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9136 W. Morgan Avenue have any available units?
9136 W. Morgan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milwaukee, WI.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 9136 W. Morgan Avenue have?
Some of 9136 W. Morgan Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9136 W. Morgan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9136 W. Morgan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9136 W. Morgan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9136 W. Morgan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milwaukee.
Does 9136 W. Morgan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9136 W. Morgan Avenue offers parking.
Does 9136 W. Morgan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9136 W. Morgan Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9136 W. Morgan Avenue have a pool?
No, 9136 W. Morgan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9136 W. Morgan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9136 W. Morgan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9136 W. Morgan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9136 W. Morgan Avenue has units with dishwashers.
