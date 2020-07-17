9136 W. Morgan Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Large 2 BR with walk-in closets. Full size in-unit washer and dryer. Kitchen pantry, vaulted ceilings and ample kitchen cabinet space. Secure underground parking included in the rent. Dimensions: Master BR (18' 6" X 10' 9") Master Walk-In Closet (11' 5" X 7') BR 2 (12' 6" X 11') LR (15' 9" X 17' 8") Kitchen/Dinette (17' X 11') Patio (7' 3" X 11' 5") Bath (11' 5" X 6')

A beautiful property located just 15 minutes from downtown Milwaukee in a quaint residential neighborhood with two recreational parks within walking distance. Safe Condo-Style apartments on the corner of 92nd and Morgan with very convenient access to HWY 45. Less than 10 minutes drive to Milwaukee VA Medical Center, Aurora West Allis Medical Center, Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center and Froedtert & The Medical College of Wisconsin! Each unit has private access, full-sized in-unit washer and dryer, balcony and secure and warm underground parking.