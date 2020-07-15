9031 W Crawford Ave Lower

Amenities
Newly Renovated - Crawford Lower - Property Id: 236297
**Due to extensive and extravagant renovations, smoking and pets are NOT allowed on the premises.**
Top to Bottom Renovations and Amenities include: NEW Appliances (GE Fridge, GE Range, GE Washer, and GE Dryer), NEW Upscale Vinyl Plank Flooring, Washer & Dryer (No Fees), NEW Dedicated Parking Space, NEW Knock-Down Gorgeous Texture Walls & Ceilings, NEW Two-Color Interior Behr Premium Paint, NEW Interior and Exterior Doors w/ Trim, NEW Brushed Nickel Door Handles and Locks, NEW All LED Light Fixtures, NEW Efficient Argon Windows and Trim, NEW Kitchen Amenities include (Cabinets and Counters w/ Brushed Nickel Handles/Knobs, NEW Kohler Cast Iron Double Kitchen Sink, 3/4 HP Garbage Disposal), Dishwasher, NEW Bathroom Features (Bath Cabinets & Counters, Brushed Nickel Bath Faucets, Kohler Highline Elongated Toilet, High Flow Quiet Bath Exhaust Fan.
Listed rate is for 1-3 Adults. Maximum Occupancy is 4 People.
Please inquire for more detailed information about this newly renovated unit!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236297
No Pets Allowed
