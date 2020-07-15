All apartments in Milwaukee
9031 W Crawford Ave Lower

9031 West Crawford Avenue · (414) 405-0372
Location

9031 West Crawford Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53228
Morgan Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Lower · Avail. now

$1,280

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 941 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly Renovated - Crawford Lower - Property Id: 236297

**Due to extensive and extravagant renovations, smoking and pets are NOT allowed on the premises.**

Top to Bottom Renovations and Amenities include: NEW Appliances (GE Fridge, GE Range, GE Washer, and GE Dryer), NEW Upscale Vinyl Plank Flooring, Washer & Dryer (No Fees), NEW Dedicated Parking Space, NEW Knock-Down Gorgeous Texture Walls & Ceilings, NEW Two-Color Interior Behr Premium Paint, NEW Interior and Exterior Doors w/ Trim, NEW Brushed Nickel Door Handles and Locks, NEW All LED Light Fixtures, NEW Efficient Argon Windows and Trim, NEW Kitchen Amenities include (Cabinets and Counters w/ Brushed Nickel Handles/Knobs, NEW Kohler Cast Iron Double Kitchen Sink, 3/4 HP Garbage Disposal), Dishwasher, NEW Bathroom Features (Bath Cabinets & Counters, Brushed Nickel Bath Faucets, Kohler Highline Elongated Toilet, High Flow Quiet Bath Exhaust Fan.

Listed rate is for 1-3 Adults. Maximum Occupancy is 4 People.

Please inquire for more detailed information about this newly renovated unit!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236297
Property Id 236297

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5675310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9031 W Crawford Ave Lower have any available units?
9031 W Crawford Ave Lower has a unit available for $1,280 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 9031 W Crawford Ave Lower have?
Some of 9031 W Crawford Ave Lower's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9031 W Crawford Ave Lower currently offering any rent specials?
9031 W Crawford Ave Lower is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9031 W Crawford Ave Lower pet-friendly?
No, 9031 W Crawford Ave Lower is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milwaukee.
Does 9031 W Crawford Ave Lower offer parking?
Yes, 9031 W Crawford Ave Lower offers parking.
Does 9031 W Crawford Ave Lower have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9031 W Crawford Ave Lower offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9031 W Crawford Ave Lower have a pool?
No, 9031 W Crawford Ave Lower does not have a pool.
Does 9031 W Crawford Ave Lower have accessible units?
No, 9031 W Crawford Ave Lower does not have accessible units.
Does 9031 W Crawford Ave Lower have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9031 W Crawford Ave Lower has units with dishwashers.
