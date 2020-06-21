All apartments in Milwaukee
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

7512 N Granville Rd

7512 North Granville Road · (630) 750-1712
Location

7512 North Granville Road, Milwaukee, WI 53224
Calumet Farms

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $800 · Avail. Jul 1

$800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Available 07/01/20 NEW: Spacious 2BR 1.5 bath, 7512 N Granville Rd. - Property Id: 291008

NEWLY LISTED: A spacious second floor 2BR, 1.5bath located at 7512 North Granville Rd., near Good Hope Rd and N 91st.

This apartment features hardwood floor throughout with newer ceramic flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms.

Features: Modern kitchen with lots of cabinet space with gas stove, fridge and dishwasher included adjacent the dining area as pictured with spacious living room leading to a balcony.

The master bedroom features a walk-in closet leading to a private half bath.

Other features;
Newer vinyl windows
Gas hot air heat
Coin-op Laundry
Secure front entry
Off street parking

Sorry but no pets allowed.

Tenants pay We Energies gas for heat, hot water and cooking plus electric. Owner pays the quarterly water/sewer bill.

To set up a showing please text or call Peter@ (630)750-1712.

Thank you !!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291008
Property Id 291008

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5820007)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7512 N Granville Rd have any available units?
7512 N Granville Rd has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 7512 N Granville Rd have?
Some of 7512 N Granville Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7512 N Granville Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7512 N Granville Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7512 N Granville Rd pet-friendly?
No, 7512 N Granville Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milwaukee.
Does 7512 N Granville Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7512 N Granville Rd does offer parking.
Does 7512 N Granville Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7512 N Granville Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7512 N Granville Rd have a pool?
No, 7512 N Granville Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7512 N Granville Rd have accessible units?
No, 7512 N Granville Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7512 N Granville Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7512 N Granville Rd has units with dishwashers.
