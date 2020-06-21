Amenities

Available 07/01/20 NEW: Spacious 2BR 1.5 bath, 7512 N Granville Rd. - Property Id: 291008



NEWLY LISTED: A spacious second floor 2BR, 1.5bath located at 7512 North Granville Rd., near Good Hope Rd and N 91st.



This apartment features hardwood floor throughout with newer ceramic flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms.



Features: Modern kitchen with lots of cabinet space with gas stove, fridge and dishwasher included adjacent the dining area as pictured with spacious living room leading to a balcony.



The master bedroom features a walk-in closet leading to a private half bath.



Other features;

Newer vinyl windows

Gas hot air heat

Coin-op Laundry

Secure front entry

Off street parking



Sorry but no pets allowed.



Tenants pay We Energies gas for heat, hot water and cooking plus electric. Owner pays the quarterly water/sewer bill.



To set up a showing please text or call Peter@ (630)750-1712.



Thank you !!

