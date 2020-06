Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

5136 N. Sherman Boulevard Available 07/01/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom Single Family! - This house has plenty of room for your growing family. As you enter from the front you are greeted by a spacous living room with hardwood floors, and a formal dining room with brand new carpet. Many updates have been made to the bathroom as well as the kitchen including new cabinets and countertops! There is one large bedroom on the first level and 2 other bedrooms located on the second level, also with brand new carpet.



There is another entrance into the home on the side off the long driveway that extends back to a 1 car garage, adjacent to a large back yard! Freshly painted and blinds included!



Call to schedule a showing or visit our website to submit an application today.



Units may vary in size and pricing. Pictures shown may be of model unit and may not represent the actual unit.



(RLNE5803201)