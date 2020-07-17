All apartments in Milwaukee
Find more places like 4434 N 25th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milwaukee, WI
/
4434 N 25th Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4434 N 25th Street

4434 North 25th Street · (262) 422-3587
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Milwaukee
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4434 North 25th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53209
Garden Homes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4434 N 25th Street · Avail. Jul 23

$1,250

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1172 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4434 N 25th Street Available 07/23/20 Updated 3 bedroom singe family home - This comfortable home is ready for a new tenant. The main floor offers an L shape living /dining room. with hardwood floors and an efficient white kitchen with a workspace. 3 bedrooms up all with generous closets and refreshed bath with new vanity, faucet, and flooring. The lower level is dry and ready to be finished. The entire home - inside and out has been freshly painted. Updates include newer shingles on the home & garage, new overhead door and side door, some new storm windows as well as electric and plumbing work. 1.5 detached garage. Convenient to public transportation. Easy to show.

Renters insurance required
Pet friendly. $250 non-refundable pet deposit and $50 per month for dogs or $25 for a cat.

Call or text Ian for a showing 262-422-3587

(RLNE5874540)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4434 N 25th Street have any available units?
4434 N 25th Street has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 4434 N 25th Street have?
Some of 4434 N 25th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4434 N 25th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4434 N 25th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4434 N 25th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4434 N 25th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4434 N 25th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4434 N 25th Street offers parking.
Does 4434 N 25th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4434 N 25th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4434 N 25th Street have a pool?
No, 4434 N 25th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4434 N 25th Street have accessible units?
No, 4434 N 25th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4434 N 25th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4434 N 25th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 4434 N 25th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1041 E. Knapp - The Empire
1041 E Knapp St
Milwaukee, WI 53202
1922 N. Palmer
1922 North Palmer Street
Milwaukee, WI 53212
River Edge
3869 North Humboldt Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53212
The Buckler
401 W Michigan St
Milwaukee, WI 53203
2511 E Belleview
2511 East Belleview Place
Milwaukee, WI 53211
Presidio Square
5401 W Presidio Ln
Milwaukee, WI 53223
City Green
1100 N Cass St
Milwaukee, WI 53202
2523-29 E Webster
2523 East Webster Place
Milwaukee, WI 53211

Similar Pages

Milwaukee 1 BedroomsMilwaukee 2 Bedrooms
Milwaukee Apartments with ParkingMilwaukee Pet Friendly Places
Milwaukee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIRacine, WI
Kenosha, WIWauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WI
Greenfield, WIFranklin, WIBuffalo Grove, ILVernon Hills, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lower East SideMurray HillBay View
Yankee HillNorthpointRiverwest
Kilbourn TownWalker's Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Wisconsin Lutheran CollegeAlverno College
Marquette UniversityMilwaukee Area Technical College
Milwaukee School of Engineering
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity