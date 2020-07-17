Amenities

4434 N 25th Street Available 07/23/20 Updated 3 bedroom singe family home - This comfortable home is ready for a new tenant. The main floor offers an L shape living /dining room. with hardwood floors and an efficient white kitchen with a workspace. 3 bedrooms up all with generous closets and refreshed bath with new vanity, faucet, and flooring. The lower level is dry and ready to be finished. The entire home - inside and out has been freshly painted. Updates include newer shingles on the home & garage, new overhead door and side door, some new storm windows as well as electric and plumbing work. 1.5 detached garage. Convenient to public transportation. Easy to show.



Renters insurance required

Pet friendly. $250 non-refundable pet deposit and $50 per month for dogs or $25 for a cat.



Call or text Ian for a showing 262-422-3587



(RLNE5874540)