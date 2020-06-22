All apartments in Milwaukee
Find more places like 4336 N Sherman Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milwaukee, WI
/
4336 N Sherman Blvd
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:26 AM

4336 N Sherman Blvd

4336 North Sherman Boulevard · (414) 313-8008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Milwaukee
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4336 North Sherman Boulevard, Milwaukee, WI 53216
Lincoln Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
COZY! This brick townhouse has 2 bedrooms/1 bathroom and dining room. Master bedroom has 2 closets. The entire unit, including the kitchen and bathroom has been updated.Own private basement and private front and rear entries. Shared garage 1 space.Tenant responsible for Gas/Electricity and Water over $50/mo and Lawn/Snow CareAll adults living in unit must submit an application.Amenities: Private Basement, Private Entry, Shared Garage / 1 Space, Dining RoomPet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4336 N Sherman Blvd have any available units?
4336 N Sherman Blvd has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 4336 N Sherman Blvd have?
Some of 4336 N Sherman Blvd's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4336 N Sherman Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4336 N Sherman Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4336 N Sherman Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4336 N Sherman Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4336 N Sherman Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4336 N Sherman Blvd does offer parking.
Does 4336 N Sherman Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4336 N Sherman Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4336 N Sherman Blvd have a pool?
No, 4336 N Sherman Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4336 N Sherman Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4336 N Sherman Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4336 N Sherman Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4336 N Sherman Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4336 N Sherman Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mineral
1002 S 3rd St
Milwaukee, WI 53204
The Oakland Apartments
1935-1945 North Oakland Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Webster Terrace II
2545 North Maryland Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53211
Concord Place
2414 North Oakland Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53211
DoMUS Apartments
441 E Erie St
Milwaukee, WI 53202
1835 N 2nd
1835 N 2nd St
Milwaukee, WI 53212
Riverwalk
2047 North Cambridge Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53202
3438 N Oakland Ave
3438 North Oakland Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53211

Similar Pages

Milwaukee 1 BedroomsMilwaukee 2 Bedrooms
Milwaukee Apartments with ParkingMilwaukee Pet Friendly Places
Milwaukee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIKenosha, WI
Wauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIRacine, WI
Greenfield, WIBuffalo Grove, ILVernon Hills, ILFranklin, WI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lower East SideMurray HillRiverwest
Yankee HillBay ViewNorthpoint
Kilbourn TownWalker's Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Wisconsin Lutheran CollegeAlverno College
Marquette UniversityMilwaukee Area Technical College
Milwaukee School of Engineering
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity