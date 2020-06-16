3537 North 82nd Street

Amenities

Please call Shannon at 262-409-2047 to schedule a viewing.



This home is nestled in a great neighborhood! Enjoy the mature trees and the great fenced in back yard. The kitchen offers a hardwood floor, stainless steel refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. The kitchen is very spacious and also offers plenty of counter and cabinet space. The living room has a beautiful fireplace and is painted in a neutral decor that will blend with any decorating style. The 2 bathrooms have been updated and both bedrooms have hardwood floors and plenty of space. The finished basement with a wet bar is extra convenient for entertaining and there is also a bonus room. The fenced in back yard is very appealing and offers privacy. Only dogs are welcome(breed and weight restrictions do apply).



** RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS **

1) Gross monthly income must be at least 2.5 times the monthly rental amount.

2) No evictions filed against you within the past 5 years - regardless of outcome.



** APPLICATION INFO **

1) ALL persons over the age of 18 who will be residing in the unit are required to complete a rental application - NO EXCEPTIONS

2) $25 non-refundable processing fee for EACH adult applicant - cash NOT accepted.

3) EACH applicant must provide proof of income (last 2 check stubs, etc.), proof of identity (photo copy of driver's license or state issued ID) and a copy of your social security card.

4) A qualified application includes verification of income, credit history, previous Landlord references, satisfactory credit report and nationwide background screening. Based on the screening results, the Landlord reserves the right to increase the Security Deposit, and/or require a qualified co-signer(s) as a condition of the lease.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available 7/15/19

Contact us to schedule a showing.