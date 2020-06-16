All apartments in Milwaukee
Last updated July 22 2019 at 12:33 PM

3537 North 82nd Street

3537 North 82nd Street · (262) 558-4009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3537 North 82nd Street, Milwaukee, WI 53222
Nash Park

Price and availability

Amenities

Please call Shannon at 262-409-2047 to schedule a viewing.

This home is nestled in a great neighborhood! Enjoy the mature trees and the great fenced in back yard. The kitchen offers a hardwood floor, stainless steel refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. The kitchen is very spacious and also offers plenty of counter and cabinet space. The living room has a beautiful fireplace and is painted in a neutral decor that will blend with any decorating style. The 2 bathrooms have been updated and both bedrooms have hardwood floors and plenty of space. The finished basement with a wet bar is extra convenient for entertaining and there is also a bonus room. The fenced in back yard is very appealing and offers privacy. Only dogs are welcome(breed and weight restrictions do apply).

** RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS **
1) Gross monthly income must be at least 2.5 times the monthly rental amount.
2) No evictions filed against you within the past 5 years - regardless of outcome.

** APPLICATION INFO **
1) ALL persons over the age of 18 who will be residing in the unit are required to complete a rental application - NO EXCEPTIONS
2) $25 non-refundable processing fee for EACH adult applicant - cash NOT accepted.
3) EACH applicant must provide proof of income (last 2 check stubs, etc.), proof of identity (photo copy of driver's license or state issued ID) and a copy of your social security card.
4) A qualified application includes verification of income, credit history, previous Landlord references, satisfactory credit report and nationwide background screening. Based on the screening results, the Landlord reserves the right to increase the Security Deposit, and/or require a qualified co-signer(s) as a condition of the lease.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available 7/15/19
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3537 North 82nd Street have any available units?
3537 North 82nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milwaukee, WI.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 3537 North 82nd Street have?
Some of 3537 North 82nd Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3537 North 82nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
3537 North 82nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3537 North 82nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3537 North 82nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 3537 North 82nd Street offer parking?
No, 3537 North 82nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 3537 North 82nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3537 North 82nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3537 North 82nd Street have a pool?
No, 3537 North 82nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 3537 North 82nd Street have accessible units?
No, 3537 North 82nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3537 North 82nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3537 North 82nd Street has units with dishwashers.
