2470 N 54th St

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge 24hr maintenance

- 4 Bedrooms

- 1 Bathroom

- 1,492 Sqft

- Rent $1295

- Rent is for a Minimum of 12-Months and All Leases Must End In the Months of April, May, June or July

- Deposit $1295

- Single Family Home

- Tenants Responsible for Lawn Care & Snow Removal

- Tenants Responsible for Water/Hot Water

- Tenants Pay Gas & Electricity Bill

- 24 Month WE Energies Avg Bill is $154

- Washer and Dryer Hookups

- No Appliances Included

- Street parking only

- Dogs and Cats Allowed With a $30 Monthly Fee per Pet and a $300 Security Deposit Increase

*** Some Breed Restrictions Apply due to Insurance Limitations, Please Reach Out to Our Office for a Complete List ***

- Renters Benefit Package Included for $20 a Month Covers Renters Insurance, Utility Concierge Set Up, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Emergency Maintenance, Free Credit Reporting for all Rental Payments to TransUnion and Much More!



This large house has been fully remodeled with a brand-new kitchen, bathroom, and flooring throughout. A great fenced-in yard makes this house great for the pets! This property sits right off W Lisbon Ave, just a few blocks north of W North Ave. Enjoy great dinning, local hot spots like Venture brewing, BelAir Tacos, and much more! Don't hesitate to apply, this property will be gone fast!



Application Process:



- We Require Full Applications from all Residents Over 18 Years of Age

- Each Application Will Include a $25 Credit Check Fee.

- Processing Will Include Credit History, FICO Score, Rental, and Criminal History.

- Gross Monthly Income of Three Times the Monthly Rent



To schedule a showing, please go to www.WHMilwaukee.com and click 'view details' for any of our rental listings and schedule a showing



This building is professionally managed by Welcome Home Milwaukee Property Management. Tenants enjoy the convenience of paying rent online and 24-hour emergency maintenance services. Welcome Home!



