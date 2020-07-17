All apartments in Milwaukee
Find more places like 2470 N 54th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milwaukee, WI
/
2470 N 54th St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2470 N 54th St

2470 North 54th Street · (414) 797-1819
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Milwaukee
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2470 North 54th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53210
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2470 N 54th St · Avail. now

$1,295

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1492 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
concierge
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
24hr maintenance
Large Uptown 4 Bdrm Home - Visit www.whmilwaukee.com to see all our available properties for rent!

COMING SOON! This Gorgeous Unit Will be Available to View July 19th!

APPLY TO BE PRE-APPROVED- Pre-Approved Applications Will be Allowed a Private Showing and Will be Processed in The Order They are Received/Completed

- 4 Bedrooms
- 1 Bathroom
- 1,492 Sqft
- Rent $1295
- Rent is for a Minimum of 12-Months and All Leases Must End In the Months of April, May, June or July
- Deposit $1295
- Single Family Home
- Tenants Responsible for Lawn Care & Snow Removal
- Tenants Responsible for Water/Hot Water
- Tenants Pay Gas & Electricity Bill
- 24 Month WE Energies Avg Bill is $154
- Washer and Dryer Hookups
- No Appliances Included
- Street parking only
- Dogs and Cats Allowed With a $30 Monthly Fee per Pet and a $300 Security Deposit Increase
*** Some Breed Restrictions Apply due to Insurance Limitations, Please Reach Out to Our Office for a Complete List ***
- Renters Benefit Package Included for $20 a Month Covers Renters Insurance, Utility Concierge Set Up, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Emergency Maintenance, Free Credit Reporting for all Rental Payments to TransUnion and Much More!

This large house has been fully remodeled with a brand-new kitchen, bathroom, and flooring throughout. A great fenced-in yard makes this house great for the pets! This property sits right off W Lisbon Ave, just a few blocks north of W North Ave. Enjoy great dinning, local hot spots like Venture brewing, BelAir Tacos, and much more! Don't hesitate to apply, this property will be gone fast!

Application Process:

- We Require Full Applications from all Residents Over 18 Years of Age
- Each Application Will Include a $25 Credit Check Fee.
- Processing Will Include Credit History, FICO Score, Rental, and Criminal History.
- Gross Monthly Income of Three Times the Monthly Rent

To schedule a showing, please go to www.WHMilwaukee.com and click 'view details' for any of our rental listings and schedule a showing, otherwise, give us a call at 414.797.1819 and we'd be happy to get you scheduled to view one of our homes.

This building is professionally managed by Welcome Home Milwaukee Property Management. Tenants enjoy the convenience of paying rent online and 24-hour emergency maintenance services. Welcome Home!

(RLNE4290372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2470 N 54th St have any available units?
2470 N 54th St has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2470 N 54th St have?
Some of 2470 N 54th St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2470 N 54th St currently offering any rent specials?
2470 N 54th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2470 N 54th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2470 N 54th St is pet friendly.
Does 2470 N 54th St offer parking?
No, 2470 N 54th St does not offer parking.
Does 2470 N 54th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2470 N 54th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2470 N 54th St have a pool?
No, 2470 N 54th St does not have a pool.
Does 2470 N 54th St have accessible units?
No, 2470 N 54th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2470 N 54th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2470 N 54th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2470 N 54th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2562 N Prospect
2562 North Prospect Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53211
7Seventy7
777 North Van Buren Street
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Belay
2200 N Commerce St
Milwaukee, WI 53212
Astor Place
1302 North Astor Street
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Maxwell Lofts
214 East Florida Street
Milwaukee, WI 53204
Villa Murray
2604 North Murray Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53211
Prospect Towers
1626 N Prospect Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Boston Lofts
630 N 4th St
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Similar Pages

Milwaukee 1 BedroomsMilwaukee 2 Bedrooms
Milwaukee Apartments with ParkingMilwaukee Pet Friendly Places
Milwaukee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIRacine, WI
Kenosha, WIWauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WI
Greenfield, WIFranklin, WIBuffalo Grove, ILVernon Hills, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lower East SideMurray HillBay View
Yankee HillNorthpointRiverwest
Kilbourn TownWalker's Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Wisconsin Lutheran CollegeAlverno College
Marquette UniversityMilwaukee Area Technical College
Milwaukee School of Engineering
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity