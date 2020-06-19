1707 N Prospect Ave Unit 11B

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking

1 Bedroom- 1 Bath- Downtown Condo with Partial Lake View! - Virtual Tour~ -

~ Due to Covid-19 in person showings can be scheduled after application has been approved~



1 Bedroom- 1 Bath- Downtown Condo with Partial Lake View!



Refreshingly bright condo on 11th floor features stunning skyline views and panoramic sunsets with a peak of Mckinley Marina! Located steps from Lake Michigan and Brady street- Walking distance to all downtown Milwaukee has to offer!



Generous sized bedroom with PLENTY of closet space! Stainless steel appliances are included in cozy kitchen.One off street parking space is included as well as water and HEAT!



*Building AMENITIES*

- Rooftop Solarium

- Three Sun Decks

- Party Room

- Laundry room on main and solarium levels

- Elevator



- 1 Bedroom

- 1 Bath

- Rent $1250

- Deposit $1250

- Located on The 11th Floor of Building

- Heat, Water/Trash/Sewer Included in the Rent

- Stainless steel appliances include- Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave and Dishwasher



In the HEART of Downtown!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5277933)