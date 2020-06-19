All apartments in Milwaukee
1707 N Prospect Ave Unit 11B
1707 N Prospect Ave Unit 11B

1707 North Prospect Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1707 North Prospect Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Lower East Side

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
1 Bedroom- 1 Bath- Downtown Condo with Partial Lake View! - Virtual Tour~ -
~ Due to Covid-19 in person showings can be scheduled after application has been approved~

1 Bedroom- 1 Bath- Downtown Condo with Partial Lake View!

Refreshingly bright condo on 11th floor features stunning skyline views and panoramic sunsets with a peak of Mckinley Marina! Located steps from Lake Michigan and Brady street- Walking distance to all downtown Milwaukee has to offer!

Generous sized bedroom with PLENTY of closet space! Stainless steel appliances are included in cozy kitchen.One off street parking space is included as well as water and HEAT!

*Building AMENITIES*
- Rooftop Solarium
- Three Sun Decks
- Party Room
- Laundry room on main and solarium levels
- Elevator

- 1 Bedroom
- 1 Bath
- Rent $1250
- Deposit $1250
- Located on The 11th Floor of Building
- Heat, Water/Trash/Sewer Included in the Rent
- Stainless steel appliances include- Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave and Dishwasher

In the HEART of Downtown!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5277933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

