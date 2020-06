Amenities

range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Cool 1 bedroom space available off of the bustling Mitchell St. Tenant does not need to pay for their water bill while they live here! The lower unit has been repainted and is ready to go. New Refrigerator and Stove/oven!



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/1622-s-21st-st-lower ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.