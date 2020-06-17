All apartments in Milwaukee
Find more places like 1550 N Warren Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milwaukee, WI
/
1550 N Warren Ave
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

1550 N Warren Ave

1550 North Warren Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Milwaukee
See all
Lower East Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1550 North Warren Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Lower East Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Available 08/01/20 NEWLY LISTED: 1550 N.Warren, 2BR Waterfront Condo - Property Id: 295415

Newly listed, a spacious two level 2BR, 1.5bath condominium in the Maisonette Condomiums on Milwaukee's lower East Side, a few blocks from Brady Street for shopping, eateries and entertainment, plus a short walk to Milwaukee's scenic lakefront.

This stunning condo first first features a very spacious living room as pictured with walk out to a small deck overlooking inner city Milwaukee, with hardwood flooring, large eat in kitchen fully applianced with electric stove, fridge, dishwasher and microwave plus 1/2 bath. The second floor features two full bedrooms including a 13.5x15' master bedroom with two large closets as pictured, modern fully tiled master bath plus guest bedroom.

Other features:
.central A/C
.washer/dryer in the unit
.heated under ground parking for at least one car
.cable ready
.additional storage
.double pane windows
.ceiling fans
.secure building entry with elevator to all floors.

Please call or text Peter @ (630)750-1712.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295415
Property Id 295415

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5837763)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1550 N Warren Ave have any available units?
1550 N Warren Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milwaukee, WI.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1550 N Warren Ave have?
Some of 1550 N Warren Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1550 N Warren Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1550 N Warren Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1550 N Warren Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1550 N Warren Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milwaukee.
Does 1550 N Warren Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1550 N Warren Ave does offer parking.
Does 1550 N Warren Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1550 N Warren Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1550 N Warren Ave have a pool?
No, 1550 N Warren Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1550 N Warren Ave have accessible units?
No, 1550 N Warren Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1550 N Warren Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1550 N Warren Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harbor Pointe Apartments
9200 N 75th St
Milwaukee, WI 53223
2505 E Park Place
2505 East Park Place
Milwaukee, WI 53211
Concord Place
2414 North Oakland Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53211
1835 N 2nd
1835 N 2nd St
Milwaukee, WI 53212
River Place Apartments
4201 W Hawthorne Trace Rd
Milwaukee, WI 53209
Beerline B
1710 North Commerce Street
Milwaukee, WI 53212
Quartet
211 W Mineral Street
Milwaukee, WI 53204
Urbanite
1840 North Farwell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Similar Pages

Milwaukee 1 BedroomsMilwaukee 2 Bedrooms
Milwaukee Apartments with ParkingMilwaukee Pet Friendly Places
Milwaukee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIKenosha, WI
Wauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIRacine, WI
Greenfield, WIBuffalo Grove, ILVernon Hills, ILFranklin, WI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lower East SideMurray HillRiverwest
Yankee HillBay ViewNorthpoint
Kilbourn TownWalker's Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Wisconsin Lutheran CollegeAlverno College
Marquette UniversityMilwaukee Area Technical College
Milwaukee School of Engineering