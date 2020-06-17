1550 N Warren Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking

Available 08/01/20 NEWLY LISTED: 1550 N.Warren, 2BR Waterfront Condo - Property Id: 295415



Newly listed, a spacious two level 2BR, 1.5bath condominium in the Maisonette Condomiums on Milwaukee's lower East Side, a few blocks from Brady Street for shopping, eateries and entertainment, plus a short walk to Milwaukee's scenic lakefront.



This stunning condo first first features a very spacious living room as pictured with walk out to a small deck overlooking inner city Milwaukee, with hardwood flooring, large eat in kitchen fully applianced with electric stove, fridge, dishwasher and microwave plus 1/2 bath. The second floor features two full bedrooms including a 13.5x15' master bedroom with two large closets as pictured, modern fully tiled master bath plus guest bedroom.



Other features:

.central A/C

.washer/dryer in the unit

.heated under ground parking for at least one car

.cable ready

.additional storage

.double pane windows

.ceiling fans

.secure building entry with elevator to all floors.



Please call or text Peter @ (630)750-1712.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295415

Property Id 295415



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5837763)