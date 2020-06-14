All apartments in Milwaukee
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:47 AM

1550 N Edison St

1550 North Edison Street · (201) 845-7300
Location

1550 North Edison Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,655

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 762 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
clubhouse
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
garage
The place called The North End. The address is 1550 N.Edison St located in Downton Milwaukee.
Great location. near to MSOE, MATC and other schools. There is a pickn save just 3 mins walk. Green line 1 mins walk. 5 mins walk to Water and Brady St.

I am planning to move to Chicago, so going to sublease my 1Bedroom/1 Bath apartment from December. The contract is up to May, about 3 month left, if you want you can add more.
The rent is $1655 per month.

The apartment is in forth floor with W/D in unit, balcony with sunshine. The building is close the Milwaukee river. Its pretty quite since it is off street. Club room & Game room & Gym & Garage Parking.

Please contact me if you want to see the place.
Here is the website which has more details about the place.

If you are really interested in it, we will leave some furnitures like queen mattress set, responsible table, chairs and kitchen supplies as gift when you move in!!! Now we also offer you half month rent free.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1550 N Edison St have any available units?
1550 N Edison St has a unit available for $1,655 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1550 N Edison St have?
Some of 1550 N Edison St's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1550 N Edison St currently offering any rent specials?
1550 N Edison St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1550 N Edison St pet-friendly?
No, 1550 N Edison St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milwaukee.
Does 1550 N Edison St offer parking?
Yes, 1550 N Edison St does offer parking.
Does 1550 N Edison St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1550 N Edison St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1550 N Edison St have a pool?
No, 1550 N Edison St does not have a pool.
Does 1550 N Edison St have accessible units?
No, 1550 N Edison St does not have accessible units.
Does 1550 N Edison St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1550 N Edison St does not have units with dishwashers.
