Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking garage

The place called The North End. The address is 1550 N.Edison St located in Downton Milwaukee.

Great location. near to MSOE, MATC and other schools. There is a pickn save just 3 mins walk. Green line 1 mins walk. 5 mins walk to Water and Brady St.



I am planning to move to Chicago, so going to sublease my 1Bedroom/1 Bath apartment from December. The contract is up to May, about 3 month left, if you want you can add more.

The rent is $1655 per month.



The apartment is in forth floor with W/D in unit, balcony with sunshine. The building is close the Milwaukee river. Its pretty quite since it is off street. Club room & Game room & Gym & Garage Parking.



Please contact me if you want to see the place.

Here is the website which has more details about the place.



If you are really interested in it, we will leave some furnitures like queen mattress set, responsible table, chairs and kitchen supplies as gift when you move in!!! Now we also offer you half month rent free.