Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:25 AM

1550 East Royall Pl.

1550 East Royall Place · (414) 935-4500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1550 East Royall Place, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
lobby
Fabulous Eastside 6th Floor 1 Bed 1 Bath unit in the highly sought after The Sterling Condominiums building w/western exposure & City views! Spacious Living Room features HWFs, Dining Area w/dimmable ornate Chandelier, & floor to ceiling Windows. Kitchen boasts Granite Counters, SS Appliances, Gas Stove, & Breakfast Bar. Master Bedroom showcases a Walk-In Closet, Ceiling Fan, dual entrance Bathroom w/Jetted Tub featuring dual handheld showerheads. Unit includes: Private Balcony, Gas Grill, Nest Thermostat, In-unit W/D, Storage Locker, & 1 Underground Garage parking space. Building features: Fitness Room, Community Room, & Secured Lobby w/Intercom System. Sterling Residents also enjoy discount membership offered by Snap Fitness located in the same building. Great East Side location near Brady Street within walking distance of restaurants, shopping, groceries, the Lakefront, & nightlife entertainment! Broker Listed Property (My Dwelling Inc.) on Behalf of Owner

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1550 East Royall Pl. have any available units?
1550 East Royall Pl. has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1550 East Royall Pl. have?
Some of 1550 East Royall Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1550 East Royall Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
1550 East Royall Pl. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1550 East Royall Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 1550 East Royall Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milwaukee.
Does 1550 East Royall Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 1550 East Royall Pl. does offer parking.
Does 1550 East Royall Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1550 East Royall Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1550 East Royall Pl. have a pool?
Yes, 1550 East Royall Pl. has a pool.
Does 1550 East Royall Pl. have accessible units?
No, 1550 East Royall Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 1550 East Royall Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1550 East Royall Pl. has units with dishwashers.
