1550 East Royall Pl.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage lobby

Fabulous Eastside 6th Floor 1 Bed 1 Bath unit in the highly sought after The Sterling Condominiums building w/western exposure & City views! Spacious Living Room features HWFs, Dining Area w/dimmable ornate Chandelier, & floor to ceiling Windows. Kitchen boasts Granite Counters, SS Appliances, Gas Stove, & Breakfast Bar. Master Bedroom showcases a Walk-In Closet, Ceiling Fan, dual entrance Bathroom w/Jetted Tub featuring dual handheld showerheads. Unit includes: Private Balcony, Gas Grill, Nest Thermostat, In-unit W/D, Storage Locker, & 1 Underground Garage parking space. Building features: Fitness Room, Community Room, & Secured Lobby w/Intercom System. Sterling Residents also enjoy discount membership offered by Snap Fitness located in the same building. Great East Side location near Brady Street within walking distance of restaurants, shopping, groceries, the Lakefront, & nightlife entertainment! Broker Listed Property (My Dwelling Inc.) on Behalf of Owner



Terms: One year lease