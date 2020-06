Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage

Close to Clark College, Two bedroom 1.5 bath town home style unit. 1000 square feet. Complete with washer and dryer. Kitchen includes a dishwasher. Private fenced patio area. Garage parking available with additional rent. Pictures may not be actual unit.75.00 additional per month for water, sewer and garbage.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.