5517 N 45th St

Charming 1910 CRAFTSMAN with modern upgrades! huge YARD Very Nice - 1910 CHARMING CRAFTSMAN ***

TASTEFULLY UPDATED with original wood floors ***

NEAR PT. DEFIANCE



WOW!!!... Vintage 1910 Craftsman-style home located within walking distance of the Ruston Way waterfront area. BIG SPACIOUS FEELING HERE.



This 2,200 sq ft 2 story home (plus basement for storage) features OLD TIME CHARM with wood floors & trim, fireplace, BIG ROOMS and a HUGE SIDE YARD.



Kitchen - new appliances, granite counters and new cabinets with "soft-close" drawers

Bathrooms - 2 ( tastefully remodeled! )

Bedrooms - 4 ( 3 LARGE & 1 small )

Other info - Custom blinds, dining rm has built in hutch, lvg. room FPLC, washer & dryer in bsmnt...

(... and the restaurant that specializes in Bison Burritos is just a minute away )



This home has a garage attached to it in back... but best used for storage and not for cars.

Vacant, clean and ready for you NOW!



You can also read our standard Rental Agreement on our website in the RENTERS section.



