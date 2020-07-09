All apartments in Tacoma
5517 N 45th St

5517 North 45th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5517 North 45th Street, Tacoma, WA 98407
West End

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 1910 CRAFTSMAN with modern upgrades! huge YARD Very Nice - 1910 CHARMING CRAFTSMAN ***
TASTEFULLY UPDATED with original wood floors ***
NEAR PT. DEFIANCE

WOW!!!... Vintage 1910 Craftsman-style home located within walking distance of the Ruston Way waterfront area. BIG SPACIOUS FEELING HERE.

This 2,200 sq ft 2 story home (plus basement for storage) features OLD TIME CHARM with wood floors & trim, fireplace, BIG ROOMS and a HUGE SIDE YARD.

Kitchen - new appliances, granite counters and new cabinets with "soft-close" drawers
Bathrooms - 2 ( tastefully remodeled! )
Bedrooms - 4 ( 3 LARGE & 1 small )
Other info - Custom blinds, dining rm has built in hutch, lvg. room FPLC, washer & dryer in bsmnt...
(... and the restaurant that specializes in Bison Burritos is just a minute away )

This home has a garage attached to it in back... but best used for storage and not for cars.
Vacant, clean and ready for you NOW!

You can also read our standard Rental Agreement on our website in the RENTERS section.

Have questions? Want to schedule a viewing? Call show contact info .

We are Red Roof Rentals, LLC. Open Mon - Fri, 10 AM - 5 PM...
and we thank you!

(RLNE2644516)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

