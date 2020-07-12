/
west hills
85 Apartments for rent in West Hills, Spokane, WA
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
1 Unit Available
Residence at River Run
1605 N River Ridge Blvd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at River Run in Spokane. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1311 S. Westcliff Pl #406
1311 South Westcliff Place, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1710 sqft
Condo with Incredible Views! - Enjoy incredible views from this spacious furnished corner unit condo on the 4th floor of Westcliff Place condos. Secure building, 1 designated parking space in garage, extra storage space. Washer and dryer in unit.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3429 W Pacific Ave
3429 West Pacific Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
3158 sqft
Stunning, Contemporary, Spacious 3 Bedroom, 3 Bth Home. Close to downtown - Just look at the photos of this place! Enjoy morning coffee or evening refreshments on the large deck of this perfectly situated home.
Results within 1 mile of West Hills
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Broadmoor
2136 West Riverside Avenue, Spokane, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Broadmoor merges timeless harmony with a great location so you can enjoy living in Spokane, WA. Our apartment community offers spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent close to work and play.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
GoGo West
2808 S Assembly Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$929
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1190 sqft
Comfort and convenience collide at GoGo West in Spokane, WA! Our pet friendly one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes are ideally situated minutes from downtown Spokane, while embodying quaint, country charm. Schedule a personal tour of GoGo West today!
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1830 West Mallon Avenue
1830 West Mallon Avenue, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$990
Newly renovated clean, bright, very spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, second floor unit in 4 plex just blocks from Kendall Yards. New floors, windows, new toilet/sink, individual cadet heaters for efficient and cost effective heating in every room.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2715 W Sharp Ave
2715 West Sharp Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Single Family Home - This single-family home offers 3 bedrooms 1 bath and is close to parks, shopping, Community center, and only ten minutes from downtown. All rentals are required to be viewed.
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2704 W Garland Ave
2704 West Garland Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1888 sqft
3 bd/1bt. Vintage Bungalow with Fireplace - This cozy home has been updated yet left with many loved features that make up a vintage bungalow.
1 of 9
Last updated March 5 at 01:51pm
1 Unit Available
1821 W 8th
1821 West 8th Avenue, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$895
592 sqft
Very nice 633 sq ft condo! Convenient location to downtown! Laminate flooring throughout! Spacious open concept living room! The kitchen includes stainless steel ceramic top stove, microhood, dishwasher and side by side refrigerator with ice and
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1715 W. York Ave.
1715 West York Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
872 sqft
1715 W. York Ave. Available 08/21/20 2 BED, 1 BATH W/ GAS HEAT AND CENTRAL AIR!! DOG FRIENDLY!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is please to offer this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in a great location. Close to shopping, schools and dining.
Results within 5 miles of West Hills
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
GoGo Heights
7024 North Colton Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1250 sqft
GoGo Heights Apartments for rent in Spokane, WA, offers stylish two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
7 Units Available
Jake at Indian Trail
8808 N Indian Trail Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1338 sqft
Beautiful apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances, patio/ balcony. Grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse, pool, gym, playground, parking and media center. Excellent location. Near Pacific Park, STCU, Foodmart, JJ's Bar and Delo's Pizza. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
21 Units Available
Cooper George
707 West 5th Avenue, Spokane, WA
Studio
$1,050
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1007 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
6 Units Available
Riverview Lofts
1608 E South Riverton Ave, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1375 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riverview Lofts in Spokane. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
5 Units Available
Salish Flats
304 S. Kalispel Way, Airway Heights, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Salish Flats adds high-quality 1-, 2-. and 3- bedroom apartments to the popular Northern Quest entertainment and lifestyle community.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
3 Units Available
Diamond Rock
8361 N. Farmdale Ct., Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1529 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
NorthStar Lodge
6614 N Cedar St, Town and Country, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,171
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Leave your worries behind when you drive into this beautiful community with quiet neighborhood streets, distinctive two-story Craftsman-style architecture, and your own private garage.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
9 Units Available
Academy
1216 N Superior St, Spokane, WA
Studio
$850
227 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,005
363 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
573 sqft
The Academy combines luxury living with an authentic historical culture of timeless love for the City of Spokane. This is reflected throughout the building's construction and dedication to serving our residents' busy lifestyle.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
103 E Garland Ave
103 East Garland Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2 Bed House in Garland District! - Don't miss out on this adorable 2 bed, 1 bath house in the Garland District! This home features hardwood flooring, in-unit A/C, washer/dryer, dish washer, and a 1 car garage! It is situated on a corner lot with a
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4208 N. Atlantic St.
4208 North Atlantic Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
4208 N. Atlantic St. Available 08/05/20 4208 N. Atlantic - Garland area duplex, 2-bedroom and 1-bathroom with 700 sqft. of living space. Laundry facility in locked basement with 1 washer, 1 dryer not coin-op.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5515 W Northwest Blvd
5515 West Northwest Boulevard, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2940 sqft
5515 W Northwest Blvd Available 08/31/20 $3,500 - Fully Furnished 3 Bd / 2 Ba Mid-Century Home w/ Remarkable View - Built in 1959, this house is a prime example of living in the past.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4103 North Adams Street
4103 North Adams Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom + 1 Bath unit located in Garland District! Large living area, brand new kitchen and appliances including washer/dryer.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
958 E. 9th Ave.
958 East 9th Avenue, Spokane, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1577 sqft
PERRY DISTRICT BUNGALOW - 4 BED, 2 BATH w/ 2 CAR GARAGE!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 4 bed, 2 bath vintage bungalow on Spokane's beautiful South Hill! Comes with gas forced air heating and a gas fireplace
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
233 W. 36th Ave.
233 West 36th Avenue, Spokane, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
2362 sqft
233 W. 36th Ave.