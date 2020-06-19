712 S Maple St., #3

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

1 bed/1 bath on South Hill - Completely remodeled apartment on the south hill, just a few blocks from downtown Spokane. All new cabinets, paint, bathroom and kitchen. All new appliances, including refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Washer/dryer on site. Includes storage unit.



This is a no pet, no smoking property.



To review our tenant rental qualifications please go to www.rpmspokane.com and click on Search Properties at the top of the page. Once you have chosen a property click on Rental Application to see what is needed to rent a property. Please do not apply before calling to make certain property is still available. This property is being professionally managed by Real Property Management Spokane County.



