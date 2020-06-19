All apartments in Spokane
Spokane, WA
712 S Maple St., #3
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

712 S Maple St., #3

712 South Maple Street · (509) 462-1042
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Spokane
Cliff Cannon
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Location

712 South Maple Street, Spokane, WA 99204
Cliff Cannon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 712 S Maple St., #3 - 712 S Maple St., #3 · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1 bed/1 bath on South Hill - Completely remodeled apartment on the south hill, just a few blocks from downtown Spokane. All new cabinets, paint, bathroom and kitchen. All new appliances, including refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Washer/dryer on site. Includes storage unit.

This is a no pet, no smoking property.

To review our tenant rental qualifications please go to www.rpmspokane.com and click on Search Properties at the top of the page. Once you have chosen a property click on Rental Application to see what is needed to rent a property. Please do not apply before calling to make certain property is still available. This property is being professionally managed by Real Property Management Spokane County.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5662426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

