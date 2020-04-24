Amenities

3429 W Pacific Ave Available 07/01/20 Stunning, Contemporary, Spacious 3 Bedroom, 3 Bth Home. Close to downtown - Just look at the photos of this place! Enjoy morning coffee or evening refreshments on the large deck of this perfectly situated home. The open floor plan features hardwood floors, stainless kitchen appliances (including gas stove), concrete counters, high ceilings, and wooded views from every window. The large master bedroom has some great closet space! Modern, stylish and close to everything ... yet private. Downtown or Spokane International are a short drive away. You really need to see this home to appreciate all that it has to offer. No smoking or vaping is permitted anywhere on the property. Interested and well qualified parties can arrange a showing by Calling Jason Farrow 509-990-4099



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4995613)