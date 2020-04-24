All apartments in Spokane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

3429 W Pacific Ave

3429 West Pacific Avenue · (509) 990-4099
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3429 West Pacific Avenue, Spokane, WA 99224
West Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3429 W Pacific Ave · Avail. Jul 1

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3158 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
3429 W Pacific Ave Available 07/01/20 Stunning, Contemporary, Spacious 3 Bedroom, 3 Bth Home. Close to downtown - Just look at the photos of this place! Enjoy morning coffee or evening refreshments on the large deck of this perfectly situated home. The open floor plan features hardwood floors, stainless kitchen appliances (including gas stove), concrete counters, high ceilings, and wooded views from every window. The large master bedroom has some great closet space! Modern, stylish and close to everything ... yet private. Downtown or Spokane International are a short drive away. You really need to see this home to appreciate all that it has to offer. No smoking or vaping is permitted anywhere on the property. Interested and well qualified parties can arrange a showing by Calling Jason Farrow 509-990-4099

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4995613)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3429 W Pacific Ave have any available units?
3429 W Pacific Ave has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Spokane, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spokane Rent Report.
What amenities does 3429 W Pacific Ave have?
Some of 3429 W Pacific Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3429 W Pacific Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3429 W Pacific Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3429 W Pacific Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3429 W Pacific Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spokane.
Does 3429 W Pacific Ave offer parking?
No, 3429 W Pacific Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3429 W Pacific Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3429 W Pacific Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3429 W Pacific Ave have a pool?
No, 3429 W Pacific Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3429 W Pacific Ave have accessible units?
No, 3429 W Pacific Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3429 W Pacific Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3429 W Pacific Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
