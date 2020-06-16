Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

2323 W. Garland Ave. Available 07/17/20 Charming turn-key bungalow near Audubon Park - Charming turn-key bungalow near Audubon Park. This Garland home has been updated in 2017 with refinished hardwood floors, kitchen, bathroom with subway tile, plumbing, electrical, new high-efficiency gas furnace, paint & more. Low maintenance vinyl siding & vinyl windows. Large fenced back yard, covered patio, 1 car garage & additional off-street parking. Partially finished basement features a rec room, storage, laundry area, and bonus room.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities, yard care & snow removal. Applicants will need to contact utility companies for average costs. Pets are TBD based on owner approval and additional deposit per pet is required. This is a non-smoking property. Due to the COVID-19 we will not be holding any showings. Please visit our website at Wrents.com for more information along with applications and screening requirements. Contact Brooke via text/phone at 509-467-2584 or email Wpmpromgr@windermere.com



Available in Mid-July 2020!!



*All information is reliable but not guaranteed.



Please view the "Screening Policies" tab on our website to review our screening requirements for approval.



(RLNE4913081)