Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:40 PM

2323 W. Garland Ave.

2323 West Garland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2323 West Garland Avenue, Spokane, WA 99205
Audubon - Downriver

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2323 W. Garland Ave. Available 07/17/20 Charming turn-key bungalow near Audubon Park - Charming turn-key bungalow near Audubon Park. This Garland home has been updated in 2017 with refinished hardwood floors, kitchen, bathroom with subway tile, plumbing, electrical, new high-efficiency gas furnace, paint & more. Low maintenance vinyl siding & vinyl windows. Large fenced back yard, covered patio, 1 car garage & additional off-street parking. Partially finished basement features a rec room, storage, laundry area, and bonus room.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities, yard care & snow removal. Applicants will need to contact utility companies for average costs. Pets are TBD based on owner approval and additional deposit per pet is required. This is a non-smoking property. Due to the COVID-19 we will not be holding any showings. Please visit our website at Wrents.com for more information along with applications and screening requirements. Contact Brooke via text/phone at 509-467-2584 or email Wpmpromgr@windermere.com

Available in Mid-July 2020!!

*All information is reliable but not guaranteed.

Please view the "Screening Policies" tab on our website to review our screening requirements for approval.

(RLNE4913081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2323 W. Garland Ave. have any available units?
2323 W. Garland Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spokane, WA.
How much is rent in Spokane, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spokane Rent Report.
What amenities does 2323 W. Garland Ave. have?
Some of 2323 W. Garland Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2323 W. Garland Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2323 W. Garland Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2323 W. Garland Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2323 W. Garland Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spokane.
Does 2323 W. Garland Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2323 W. Garland Ave. does offer parking.
Does 2323 W. Garland Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2323 W. Garland Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2323 W. Garland Ave. have a pool?
No, 2323 W. Garland Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2323 W. Garland Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2323 W. Garland Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2323 W. Garland Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2323 W. Garland Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
