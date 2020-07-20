710 N 160th St #B304

Amenities
Application now Pending. Top Floor 2 Bed 2 Bath 2 PARKING places! - Ready NOW!
Great Shoreline location with 2 full bathrooms-Perfect for Sharing.
This home has newer plank entry, under-mount lighting in the kitchen and a beautiful marble fireplace.
Secure entry with covered parking and plenty of extra parking for guests.
There is a large sport court for outdoor fun and pets are welcome.
This is an easy commute with close bus lines as well and a great Thai restaurant and 7-11 within walking distance.
Water,sewer,trash included in rent.
NO Pet Rent- but Pets are Welcome!
Text only for questions or tour time.
Anita 206-228-9017
anita@northpacificproperties.com
(RLNE3853602)