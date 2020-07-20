All apartments in Shoreline
Find more places like 710 N 160th St #B304.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shoreline, WA
/
710 N 160th St #B304
Last updated March 17 2019 at 10:13 AM

710 N 160th St #B304

710 North 160th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shoreline
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

710 North 160th Street, Shoreline, WA 98133
Highland Terrace

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Application now Pending. Top Floor 2 Bed 2 Bath 2 PARKING places! - Ready NOW!
Great Shoreline location with 2 full bathrooms-Perfect for Sharing.
This home has newer plank entry, under-mount lighting in the kitchen and a beautiful marble fireplace.

Secure entry with covered parking and plenty of extra parking for guests.
There is a large sport court for outdoor fun and pets are welcome.

This is an easy commute with close bus lines as well and a great Thai restaurant and 7-11 within walking distance.
Water,sewer,trash included in rent.
NO Pet Rent- but Pets are Welcome!

Text only for questions or tour time.
Anita 206-228-9017
anita@northpacificproperties.com

(RLNE3853602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 N 160th St #B304 have any available units?
710 N 160th St #B304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 710 N 160th St #B304 have?
Some of 710 N 160th St #B304's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 N 160th St #B304 currently offering any rent specials?
710 N 160th St #B304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 N 160th St #B304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 710 N 160th St #B304 is pet friendly.
Does 710 N 160th St #B304 offer parking?
Yes, 710 N 160th St #B304 offers parking.
Does 710 N 160th St #B304 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 N 160th St #B304 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 N 160th St #B304 have a pool?
No, 710 N 160th St #B304 does not have a pool.
Does 710 N 160th St #B304 have accessible units?
No, 710 N 160th St #B304 does not have accessible units.
Does 710 N 160th St #B304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 N 160th St #B304 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 710 N 160th St #B304 have units with air conditioning?
No, 710 N 160th St #B304 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Echo Lake
1150 N 192nd St
Shoreline, WA 98133
Malmo
1210 N 152nd St
Shoreline, WA 98133
Geo
17990 Midvale Avenue North
Shoreline, WA 98133
Junction 160
16100 Linden Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133
The 205
1795 NE 205th St
Shoreline, WA 98155
The Postmark
17233 15th Avenue Northeast
Shoreline, WA 98155
The Artiste
20221 Aurora Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133
Forest Hills
1311 N 175th St
Shoreline, WA 98133

Similar Pages

Shoreline 1 BedroomsShoreline 2 Bedrooms
Shoreline Apartments with BalconiesShoreline Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Shoreline Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Bremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Echo Lake
Ridgecrest

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College