305 North 188th Street
Last updated October 6 2019 at 11:16 PM

305 North 188th Street

305 N 188th St · No Longer Available
Location

305 N 188th St, Shoreline, WA 98133
Hillwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Spaciously secluded home for rent. Recently updated kitchen, flooring, bathrooms and MORE! All new stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Conveniently, located near HWY 99, I-5, parks, and shopping.

Pet Friendly! Dogs and Cats are welcome, up to 2 pets with 30lbs max on each. Pet rent $30/ month (no pet deposit!)

All utilities paid separately.

$40/ per person application fee.

*************************** APPLICANT CRITERIA*******************************

All applicants must meet the following minimum qualifications for tenancy: Income: Gross income must be at least 2.5x rent amount. Employment/Income must be verified with past 2 months pay stubs or other financial statement Credit: 600+ credit score with 5 or less late payments or collection notices on record Rental History: Current and/or prior rental references must be favorable. Eviction Records within the past 3 years will not be considered for occupancy. Applicants who received 3 or more lease violation notices from their previous landlord will not be considered for occupancy. **All necessary documents to be furnished in person directly to On-Site Manager or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com** Fair Housing Provider. Requests for reasonable accommodation for application to be made in person or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 North 188th Street have any available units?
305 North 188th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 305 North 188th Street have?
Some of 305 North 188th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 North 188th Street currently offering any rent specials?
305 North 188th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 North 188th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 North 188th Street is pet friendly.
Does 305 North 188th Street offer parking?
Yes, 305 North 188th Street offers parking.
Does 305 North 188th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 North 188th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 North 188th Street have a pool?
No, 305 North 188th Street does not have a pool.
Does 305 North 188th Street have accessible units?
No, 305 North 188th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 305 North 188th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 North 188th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 305 North 188th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 305 North 188th Street has units with air conditioning.

