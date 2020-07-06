305 North 188th Street

Amenities
Spaciously secluded home for rent. Recently updated kitchen, flooring, bathrooms and MORE! All new stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Conveniently, located near HWY 99, I-5, parks, and shopping.
Pet Friendly! Dogs and Cats are welcome, up to 2 pets with 30lbs max on each. Pet rent $30/ month (no pet deposit!)
All utilities paid separately.
$40/ per person application fee.
*************************** APPLICANT CRITERIA*******************************
All applicants must meet the following minimum qualifications for tenancy: Income: Gross income must be at least 2.5x rent amount. Employment/Income must be verified with past 2 months pay stubs or other financial statement Credit: 600+ credit score with 5 or less late payments or collection notices on record Rental History: Current and/or prior rental references must be favorable. Eviction Records within the past 3 years will not be considered for occupancy. Applicants who received 3 or more lease violation notices from their previous landlord will not be considered for occupancy. **All necessary documents to be furnished in person directly to On-Site Manager or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com** Fair Housing Provider. Requests for reasonable accommodation for application to be made in person or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com