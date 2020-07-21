Amenities

19202 25th Avenue NW Available 10/07/19 Richmond Beach View Home - Available October 7th, but listed now for the planner in you! Relax and unwind as you watch the cruise ships, ferries and ocean liners pass by. Spectacular views to enjoy every season of Puget Sound and the Olympic mountains from almost every room in this home! This stunning 3,200 square foot home spares no attention to detail and includes vaulted ceilings, beautiful crown moldings and trim, professionally landscaped and maintained yard and two fireplaces. The main floor offers an open floor plan, ideal for entertaining. The large living room has three sets of French doors and a fireplace. The dining room with built in buffet opens to a large outdoor patio with endless views. You will love cooking in this chef's kitchen with granite slab, herringbone tile backsplash, large pantry and top of the line stainless appliances including a 6 burner Viking gas range. A den with fireplace and glass doors and charming powder room are also on the main floor. The master bedroom with French doors and Juliet balconies open to the views. The master suite includes a very large walk in closet and limestone, tiled bath with soaking Jacuzzi style tub, double sinks and large shower. Two additional bedrooms with custom closets and a marble and tiled bathroom are on the same floor as the master suite. The laundry room and access to the extra large two car garage are downstairs. This Richmond Beach location offers you the best of both worlds; a small-town atmosphere with close accessibility to Seattle. Very short walk to saltwater park and short drive to the quaint, seaside town of Edmonds with boutique shops, gourmet bistros and farmer & artist markets. Feel like you are on vacation in your own home! Sorry, no pets and no smoking.



For more information or a private showing of this beautiful home, please contact Lisa Russell, Avenue One Residential, Seattle - lisa@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-356-9851.



No Pets Allowed



