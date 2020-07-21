All apartments in Shoreline
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:22 AM

19202 25th Avenue NW

19202 25th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

19202 25th Avenue Northwest, Shoreline, WA 98177
Richmond Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
19202 25th Avenue NW Available 10/07/19 Richmond Beach View Home - Available October 7th, but listed now for the planner in you! Relax and unwind as you watch the cruise ships, ferries and ocean liners pass by. Spectacular views to enjoy every season of Puget Sound and the Olympic mountains from almost every room in this home! This stunning 3,200 square foot home spares no attention to detail and includes vaulted ceilings, beautiful crown moldings and trim, professionally landscaped and maintained yard and two fireplaces. The main floor offers an open floor plan, ideal for entertaining. The large living room has three sets of French doors and a fireplace. The dining room with built in buffet opens to a large outdoor patio with endless views. You will love cooking in this chef's kitchen with granite slab, herringbone tile backsplash, large pantry and top of the line stainless appliances including a 6 burner Viking gas range. A den with fireplace and glass doors and charming powder room are also on the main floor. The master bedroom with French doors and Juliet balconies open to the views. The master suite includes a very large walk in closet and limestone, tiled bath with soaking Jacuzzi style tub, double sinks and large shower. Two additional bedrooms with custom closets and a marble and tiled bathroom are on the same floor as the master suite. The laundry room and access to the extra large two car garage are downstairs. This Richmond Beach location offers you the best of both worlds; a small-town atmosphere with close accessibility to Seattle. Very short walk to saltwater park and short drive to the quaint, seaside town of Edmonds with boutique shops, gourmet bistros and farmer & artist markets. Feel like you are on vacation in your own home! Sorry, no pets and no smoking.

For more information or a private showing of this beautiful home, please contact Lisa Russell, Avenue One Residential, Seattle - lisa@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-356-9851.

#AvenueOneResidential #RichmondBeach #PugetSoundViews #OlympicMountainViews

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5005169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19202 25th Avenue NW have any available units?
19202 25th Avenue NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 19202 25th Avenue NW have?
Some of 19202 25th Avenue NW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19202 25th Avenue NW currently offering any rent specials?
19202 25th Avenue NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19202 25th Avenue NW pet-friendly?
No, 19202 25th Avenue NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shoreline.
Does 19202 25th Avenue NW offer parking?
Yes, 19202 25th Avenue NW offers parking.
Does 19202 25th Avenue NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19202 25th Avenue NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19202 25th Avenue NW have a pool?
No, 19202 25th Avenue NW does not have a pool.
Does 19202 25th Avenue NW have accessible units?
No, 19202 25th Avenue NW does not have accessible units.
Does 19202 25th Avenue NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 19202 25th Avenue NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19202 25th Avenue NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 19202 25th Avenue NW does not have units with air conditioning.
